Woven Health Clinic is hosting a pop-up clinic at The CORE for adult residents in Coppell on April 25, May 2, May 9, and May 16. Coppell residents aged 18-64 can visit the walk-in, pop-up clinic at The CORE, 234 Parkway Blvd., without an appointment. The clinic offers free wellness checks, blood pressure checks, sick visits, allergy visits, free labs, and many other services. Clinic patients must bring a driver's license or other proof of Coppell residency. The Pop-Up Clinic at The CORE will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the days mentioned above.

State of Education Breakfast

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments