Woven Health Clinic is hosting a pop-up clinic at The CORE for adult residents in Coppell on April 25, May 2, May 9, and May 16. Coppell residents aged 18-64 can visit the walk-in, pop-up clinic at The CORE, 234 Parkway Blvd., without an appointment. The clinic offers free wellness checks, blood pressure checks, sick visits, allergy visits, free labs, and many other services. Clinic patients must bring a driver's license or other proof of Coppell residency. The Pop-Up Clinic at The CORE will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the days mentioned above.
State of Education Breakfast
Set for Thursday, May 4 at 8:30 a.m. at the Coppell Arts Center, the annual State of Education Breakfast serves as a public forum for business leaders to learn about Coppell’s local schools. Students from Coppell High School's arts and athletic departments will provide entertainment, and Dallas College will have art on display. Dr. Brad Hunt, Superintendent of Coppell ISD, and Dr. Christa Slejko, President of Dallas College North Lake, will deliver prepared remarks followed by a question-and-answer period from the audience. For more information, visit http://coppellchamber.org.
Get the Coppell Gazette in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.