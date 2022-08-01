The Coppell Chamber of Commerce is hosting aSafety Talks with The Coppell Police Department at 7 p.m. Aug. 1 at the First United Methodist Church in Coppell.
Officers Kelly Luther andKenneth Cochran will lead the community discussion.
Growth Group Networking
Business owners are encouraged to showcase their business by joining the chamber for lunch and conversation at a Wednesday growth group at JC’s Burger Bar from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The goal of Growth Group is to build personal and professional relationships with other members while exchanging leads, business tips, growing your prospect list, and, most importantly, referrals. Attendees at these meetings can introduce themselves and their business with a 30-second commercial and maximize their network by arriving early or staying after the meeting to enjoy open networking with the local business professionals who attend each week.
Coppell ISD New Employee Expo
Residents are encouraged to join the Coppell Chamber of Commerce and Coppell ISD for a New Teachers/Employees welcome luncheon and Expo 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug 9 atCoppell High School.
A community favorite, according to the chamber, celebrates and supports educators through a variety of opportunities available to highlight local organizations andbusinesses.
This year, host sponsors, partners in education, and luncheon expo booth sponsors will interact with new Coppell ISD teachers and employees by having a vendor table at the expo. Sponsors are still asked to contribute a small gift item for the teachers and employees.
All proceeds benefit the Coppell Community Development Foundation College Scholarship Fund awarded to high school students.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
