Coppell Chamber of Commerce

Safety Talks 

The Coppell Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Safety Talks with The Coppell Police Department at 7 p.m. Aug. 1 at the First United Methodist Church in Coppell.  

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

