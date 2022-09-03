Coppell Chamber of Commerce Accepting Applications for 2023 Board of Directors
For Coppell community members interested in serving on the 2023 Board of Directors, they can nominate or apply to serve on the Coppell Chamber of Commerce website. The Chamber Nominating Committee will review available Board seats and applications, providing candidates for approval by the membership and the current Board of Directors. Applicants must be a member of the Coppell Chamber in good standing. Submissions must be received no later than Sept. 30, 2022.
CISD Seeking Applications for iLead Program
Applications for CISD’s iLead program are being accepted through the end of the day Wednesday, Sept. 14. iLead is for interested parents and community members interested in a leadership training series focused on becoming advocates for CISD’s students. The program includes five, two-hour monthly sessions held in the evenings and each participant must commit to attending all five sessions. To submit an application or learn more, go to www.coppellisd.com/ilead.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
