The Cozby Library and Community Commons announced that it is a Texas Book Festival 2022 Library Grant recipient. The library is receiving a grant of $2,500 to help establish a teen large print collection and expand the adult large print collection. These expansions help to uphold the library’s mission to support the lifelong reader. Books purchased through this grant will be available in October.
Boards and Commissions applications
The City of Coppell is looking for individuals to serve on its Boards and Commissions. These should be community members who want to get involved in the city and make a difference. For those that are interested in applying, applications open Monday, Sept. 12. For more information, go towww.coppelltx.gov/boards.
City of Coppell’s proposed budget
The City of Coppell’s proposed budget and tax rate for Fiscal Year 2022-2023 goes to a vote this Tuesday, Sept. 13. The proposed tax rate of $0.518731 per $100 valuation and it’s the lowest since 1990. To find more information, visitwww.coppelltx.gov/budget.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
