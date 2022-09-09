Cozby library

Cozby Library

 Courtesy of the city of Coppell

Cozby Library becomes grant recipient

The Cozby Library and Community Commons announced that it is a Texas Book Festival 2022 Library Grant recipient. The library is receiving a grant of $2,500 to help establish a teen large print collection and expand the adult large print collection. These expansions help to uphold the library’s mission to support the lifelong reader. Books purchased through this grant will be available in October. 

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

