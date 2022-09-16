Construction updates

The City of Coppell started construction along E. Bethel Rd. last Monday where traffic will be diverted to one lane from Denton Tap to Glendale Dr. Crews are replacing panels on the bridge and the project is expected to take about six weeks, weather permitting. Coppell advises locals to seek an alternate route to avoid delays.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

