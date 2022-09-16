The City of Coppell started construction along E. Bethel Rd. last Monday where traffic will be diverted to one lane from Denton Tap to Glendale Dr. Crews are replacing panels on the bridge and the project is expected to take about six weeks, weather permitting. Coppell advises locals to seek an alternate route to avoid delays.
Electricity program
Several Texans are still overpaying for their electricity and the City of Coppell is working with Texas Power Switch to help residents save money on their electrical bills. The program is completely free and there is no obligation to switch. However, for those interested, Coppell residents have until Tuesday, Sept. 20 to sign up. More information can be found at www.texaspowerswitch.com/coppell.
Ballet Ensemble of Texas awarded $4,500
The Ballet Ensemble of Texas in Coppell was awarded $4,500 from the Texas Commission on the Arts last week. This is the only organization in Coppell that was awarded money from the Texas Commission on the Arts and its goal is to advance the creative economy of Texas by investing in this arts organization.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
