Municipal Court Week .jpeg

Coppell Municipal Court.

 Courtesy of the City of Coppell

The City of Coppell and the Coppell Municipal Court is celebrating Municipal Court Week from Monday, Nov. 7 through Friday, Nov. 11.

During Municipal Court Week, Coppell residents are welcome to stop by the Municipal Court located at 130 Town Center Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day to learn about the court and its role in the community. Specifically, on Friday, Nov. 11, the community can stop by the court to meet Coppell’s Marshals and get a tour of the courtroom.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

