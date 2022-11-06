The City of Coppell and the Coppell Municipal Court is celebrating Municipal Court Week from Monday, Nov. 7 through Friday, Nov. 11.
During Municipal Court Week, Coppell residents are welcome to stop by the Municipal Court located at 130 Town Center Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day to learn about the court and its role in the community. Specifically, on Friday, Nov. 11, the community can stop by the court to meet Coppell’s Marshals and get a tour of the courtroom.
The community also has the opportunity to stop by for an open court session on either Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. or on Wednesday, Nov. 9 from 9 to 11 a.m. or 1:30 to 3 p.m.
“The Coppell Municipal Court has participated in Municipal Court Week for many years,” said Elizabeth Labori, the Court Administrator for the City of Coppell. “The state passes a resolution each legislative session designating the first week in November as Municipal Court Week. Municipal Court Week is dedicated to showing appreciation to municipal judges, court clerks, court administrators, bailiffs, warrant officers, and marshals who comprise the Texas municipal court system. This celebration recognizes the important role that local courts play in the criminal justice system and their contributions to keeping communities safe.”
Every city in Texas has a Municipal Court, no matter the size and the court handles Class C misdemeanor offenses, which can affect the quality of life for residents of each city. Municipal Courts also usually handle more cases than other higher state courts combined, she said.
The Coppell Municipal Court was established in August 1999 and as the Coppell Court Administrator, Labori works closely with the Presiding Judge, Sandra White.
“I have been working in the Municipal Court system for just over 20 years and Presiding Judge White has been working in the judicial system for over 30 years,” Labori said. “During Municipal Court Week, we work together with our court staff to provide the public with an opportunity to come visit our court and get a better understanding of the criminal justice system, as well as what their local court does to help keep the community safe.”
During the week, Labori and White will provide the community with information on topics such as traffic and pedestrian safety, seat belt and child seat safety, as well as what a day in the Municipal Court is like.
“Many of our residents have never had to attend any court session, and if they have ever wondered if it’s like what they see on television shows, they can come join us to get a first-hand view,” Labori said.
Over the past 10 years, the Municipal Court system and the rules of procedure in Municipal Courts has evolved, changing how the City of Coppell and other Municipal Courts across Texas operate. Labor said someone who may have had an experience years ago will probably find it much different today.
Residents of Coppell will be able to learn what court clerks do, what the marshal's function is and how the court operates on a day-to-day basis to get to a resolution of a case.
“Typically, the court has an adjudicatory function, meaning the judge hands down a sentence, but we also work to find creative alternatives to the types of punishment that are ordered,” Labori said. “This means that rather than assess a fine and court costs against a defendant, the court might sentence a person who has anger management issues to participate in an anger management course. If, for example, a defendant has a substance abuse problem or could potentially be developing a substance abuse problem, the court might sentence that person to a program to get help.”
Municipal Court Week was held in 2020 and 2021, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the celebrations were not very extensive, she said. The court has held tours for residents, local Boy Scout groups, local elementary schools, and local middle schools in previous years.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
