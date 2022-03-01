The Coppell Chamber of Commerce announced that applications are now available online for its 2022-2023 Leadership Coppell Class that begins in August 2022. Class is limited to 25 students.
The Leadership Coppell program is designed to inspire, grow, and unite high quality leadership in the Coppell community. The primary objective achieved through Leadership Coppell is to identify and foster new and potential Coppell leaders through a dynamic, hands on, 10-month intensive program that instills the requisite knowledge and understanding of the many facets of community life and leadership.
Leadership Coppell is a commitment to self-development and community building. The program runs from September through May and the application and selection process is highly competitive.
As a participant:
- Expand your understanding of Coppell and Dallas County through exposure to community issues you may not otherwise be able to explore.
- Exchange ideas with current experts, decision makers and community leaders on a broad range of topics.
- Enhance leadership and management skills.
- Develop close relationships and mutual concerns with other class members.
What is covered? Leadership Coppell is covered in nine, one-day seminars and a one-day retreat. Those selected will discuss, explore and gain “hands on” experience in the areas of:
- Government Affairs (City & State)
- Education
- Community Services
- Healthcare
- Arts & Culture
- Coppell’s Economy
- Public Safety
- Leadership & Self Branding
