Coppell chamber president talks what led her to the profession, what she enjoys about the job

A year ago, Ellie Braxton-Leveen was selected as the new president and CEO of the Coppell Chamber of Commerce. Braxton-Leveen began her chamber of commerce career in 1995 and has worked with over 300 chambers. She also the owner of EB Best Practices, which she found in 2017. When she’s not working with the members of the chamber, Braxton-Leveen enjoys spending time with her grandkids, riding motorcycles and scuba diving.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I have three sons now and six grandchildren, with whom I am totally in love. Their step-dad, my then husband, moved us to Dallas in 2001 after a ten-year stint in Modesto, California. His big heart gave out in 2012. In 2017, I re-married and wow, life is a whole new adventure! I’ve learned to scuba dive, ride Harleys and be a crazy grandmother. I also spend a great deal of time doing volunteer work with women trying to reintegrate back into society from jails, prison and institutions. Today I enjoy each day to the fullest and I work hard to make a difference in the lives that are sent my way.
What led you to start working with chamber of commerces?
I was a banker for many years. While living in Modesto, California my bank was merging with another and I saw an opportunity with the Modesto, California Chamber as Membership Services Director. I had no idea what chambers of commerce even did. But once I began working there in 1995, I was hooked. I love what chambers represent and the impact the organization has on the quality of life of the entire community.
What led you to the Coppell Chamber?
From Modesto, we moved to Dallas and I went to work for the Richardson Chamber of Commerce. After six years, I took a position with a membership development company that served chambers across the US and Canada. I spent 10 years working with over 300 chambers and learning so much from them. In 2017, after remarrying, I decided to stay home more and began consulting with chambers to help them restructure and grow. I saw that Coppell had a need and originally approached the idea of consulting with them. However, when I met their board members, heard their need, I was eager to jump in and become a part of this amazing community.
What do you enjoy about the job?
The members. Regardless of what community I have worked in, the members and their businesses are the most fascinating part of what I do. I learn so much from them. I get to be a part of watching innovative companies, enthusiastic entrepreneurs and start ups that just need a little help. That is indeed my favorite part.
What are some goals you hope the chamber accomplishes in the next year?
I am so proud of what we have accomplished in the 12 months that I have been here. We have restructured and designed a stronger value proposition. Our next major goal is to drive more visitors into Coppell from the multitude of conferences and training seminars that our corporations host. Stay in our hotels, dine in our fine restaurants, enjoy a workout at one of our fitness centers or treat yourself to one of our first class salons. More so, visit Old Town with the quaint boutiques, antique shops, restaurants and of course our award winning Farmer’s Market.
What inspired you to start EB Practices?
I love what I do. I had been traveling for 10 years working with chambers and wanted to stay in town, but do what I love. I met with several chambers here, asked their needs and designed training programs for volunteers, staff members and boards. I also assisted in developing membership departments.
What advice would you give to those who are trying to start a business?
Have a plan, write it down, determine the revenue it will take to start and go! It is so tough, be prepared for that, but do it.
What do you like to do in your free time?
Mostly, I love spending time with my grandkids. They range from 8 – 18 and can keep me pretty busy if I let them. I also love riding motorcycles and scuba diving.
What's your favorite movie?
“Steel Magnolias”
What would you say is your guilty pleasure?
Dairy free Ice Cream!
If you could travel the world, what would your first three destinations be?
Italy. I spent two weeks there years ago and didn’t get enough of it, then I would head to Africa for a Safari and then down under to Australia.
How do you hope to see Coppell grow in the future?
I am excited about Vision 2040 and the direction it will take Coppell. We love our hometown feel and never want to lose that. We also want our business community to grow and thrive. I look forward to being a part of that.
