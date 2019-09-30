Ladies first: Texas Health Plano introduces new women's unit
The Coppell Chamber of Commerce Women in Business invites the community to attend its Women’s Health Speaker panel at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Four Points by Sheraton (1580 Point W. Boulevard). Focusing on how women can manage their career and their health, the luncheon will feature seven local experts who will each share insights on health and wellness. The panelists will include experts in psychology, gynecology, physical therapy, cardiology and more.

Attendees are encouraged to bring questions to present to the panel.

