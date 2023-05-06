Update: as of 11:52 p.m., all precincts are reporting for Denton and Dallas County as unofficial results show winners for Coppell City Council, Coppell ISD Board of Trustees elections, and CISD bond results.
Note: results are not final until canvassed.
Voter turnout for Denton County was 11.48%, with 68,095 ballots cast out of the 593,152 registered voters. Voter turnout for Dallas County was 8.84%, with 114,197 ballots cast out of the 1,291,448 registered voters.
With 100% of precincts reporting, Jim Walker is ahead of Ramesh Premkumar with 3,340 votes, compared to Premkumar's 2,076 votes.
Don Carroll, John Jun, and Mark Hill were all running unopposed for Place 3, Place 5, and Place 7, respectively.
For Coppell ISD Board of Trustees, it was a close race for Place 4 and Place 5. Ranna Raval had 2,360 votes, Jonathan Powers had 2,236 votes, and Samit Patel had1,264 votes for Place 4. David Caviness had 3,280 votes and Julie Waters had 2,746 votes for Place 5.
All four propositions for the CISD bond package passed with 3,981 votes for Proposition A, 3,983 votes for Proposition B, 3,240 votes for Proposition C, and 3,373 votes for Proposition D.
The polls have officially closed, and Dallas and Denton counties have released early voting results as May 6 election results are tabulated.
Here's a look at how Coppell election results look so far, per Dallas and Denton county early voting results. Election results are unofficial until canvassed. Stay tuned for final election results as they are reported.
Coppell City Council
Coppell City Council positions include Place 1, Place 3, Place 5 and Place 7. On the ballot included Jim Walker and Ramesh Premkumar for Place 1, Don Carroll for Place 3, John Jun for Place 5, and Mark Hill for Place 7.
Here’s what early voting results are showing.
According to early election numbers from both Dallas and Denton counties, Jim Walker has 2,369 votes for Place 1 and Ramesh Premkumar has 1,297 with 0 of 602 precincts reporting.
Don Carroll has 3,113 for Place 3 and is running unopposed.
John Jun is also running unopposed with 3,116 votes for Place 5.
Mark Hill is also running unopposed with 3,080 votes for Place 7.
Coppell ISD Board of Trustees
Coppell ISD Board of Trustees include Place 4 and Place 5. On the ballot included Ranna Raval, Samit Patel and Jonathan Powers for Place 4, and David Caviness and Julie Waters for Place 5.
Here’s what early voting results are showing.
Ranna Raval has 1,612 votes, Jonathan Powers has 1,500 votes, and Samit Patel has 794 votes for Place 4.
David Caviness has 2,304 votes, and Julie Waters has 1,699 votes for Place 5.
CISD Bond
Coppell ISD’s Bond package is a total proposed bond for $321,511,000. In accordance with state law, the bond referendum was presented as four separate propositions: Proposition A, Proposition B, Proposition C, and Proposition D.
According to early voting results, all four propositions show signs of passage. Proposition A is currently passing with 2,704 votes, Proposition B with 2,698 votes, Proposition C with 2,248 votes, and Proposition D with 2,303 votes.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
