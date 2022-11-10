The Coppell City Council met Tuesday, Nov. 8 to discuss additional staffing for the Coppell Arts Center and the construction of the Moore Road Boardwalk Project.
In the Coppell Arts Center’s first year of usage, it had 364 days with events or rehearsals, 81 minimum operating weekly hours, 166 total events for the 2021-22 season, and 182 events currently booked for the 2022-23 season.
“We’ve already increased the events from last year to this year and now, our staff is starting to see those limits,” said Ginene Delcioppo, the Arts Center Managing Director. “We’re at capacity and we are lacking a little bit in our quality of service that we’re giving out and right now, the need to fix that is add additional staff and go to a more traditional setup and organizational chart for the arts center that is more in line with facilities around the country and in this area.”
The first change Delcioppo recommended is to add an admin at the arts center who would be the first line of customer service Monday through Friday. This would be the person answering phone calls and assisting the team with invoicing and payables. After all departmental staff changes, there would be five part-time positions bumped to full-time and the addition of 11 new positions.
This would be a total of 23 staff and it is a $500,000 ask. A total of $237,000 would come from budget reallocations and $263,000 would be a requested use of HOT funds.
In other business, the city council considered awarding a bid to Rebcon, LLC for the construction of the Moore Road Boardwalk Project in the amount of $1,952,477.31. The project is meant to improve the city’s parks and trail system at Moore Road Park, promoting health and wellness, and satisfying a community desire for replacement of this boardwalk.
The motion carries and once the bid is awarded, construction is expected to begin in February 2023 and is anticipated to take 8 to 10 months to complete.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
