The Coppell City Council adopted its final budget and tax rate Tuesday night. The tax rate for fiscal year 2019-20 is set at $0.58400 per $100 valuation, a 2.55-percent increase from last year.
During the budget process, dozens of residents spoke out in opposition of the tax increase, citing concerns of an increased burden on residents with fixed incomes and residents leaving Coppell for cities with lower tax rates.
City officials, however, said the increase is necessary and the fiscally responsible thing to do to prepare for future years. Next year the council will be making some notable purchases including three new fire trucks and will be hiring eight firefighters for the city’s newest fire station, set to open in 2020.
Officials also said new laws from the recent legislative session have reduced the city’s existing revenues and can also reduce the amount of revenue the city can collect.
Tuesday night, the council spoke of capital improvement projects such as replacing Belt Line Road as a reason for the increase.
“What’s caused me finally to come down on the side of setting aside this money is the challenge we see next year with replacing Belt Line (Road), and if don’t buy down this debt, we’re going to see a spike in the tax rate then that’s going to be more difficult to overcome,” said Councilman Gary Roden. “...We need to set this money, buy down this debt and get that project done.”
Councilman Wes Mays agreed. He said the Belt Line replacement project is projected to cost $24 million, and that cost could possibly increase. Bonds will be issued to pay for the project he said, which will increase the city’s debt service and therefore create a large increase in the tax rate.
“This tax rate before us tonight will reduce that impact of those future projects by planning for our future,” Mays said. “Coppell has been blessed with thoughtful planning over the years by previous city councils. This proposed rate that is before us tonight is a continuation of that thoughtful tradition.”
Councilman Cliff Long and Councilwoman Brianna Hinojosa-Smith also agreed with the higher rate. Mayor Pro Tem Mark Hill and Councilman Biju Mathew, however, opposed the increase and vouched to keep the tax rate flat.
“I can’t in good conscience vote to support the $0.58400 (tax rate),” Hill said. “I think with all the people out there on fixed incomes, we’ve got to do what we can to help.”
With a higher tax rate, the city would be collecting money to set aside for future use. Mathew said he wants that money to stay with the residents.
“I believe instead of having the city keeping that money I would rather have our senior citizens and fixed income families keep that money this year,” Mathew said.
The motion to adopt the proposed tax rate passed 5 to 2, with Mathew and Hill voting against.
