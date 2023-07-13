Coppell City Council met on Tuesday, July 11 to discuss the proposed veteran’s memorial since the council's site visit to the grounds was held on June 17.

The proposed site for the city’s veteran’s memorial is at Town Center Plaza. The consultant who developed the veteran’s memorial conceptual design, Olsson Studio, led the city council, parks and recreation board and the Veterans Focus Group through a walkthrough of the proposed design on June 17.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

