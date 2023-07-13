Coppell City Council met on Tuesday, July 11 to discuss the proposed veteran’s memorial since the council's site visit to the grounds was held on June 17.
The proposed site for the city’s veteran’s memorial is at Town Center Plaza. The consultant who developed the veteran’s memorial conceptual design, Olsson Studio, led the city council, parks and recreation board and the Veterans Focus Group through a walkthrough of the proposed design on June 17.
There was no discussion of action by the council or the park board during this walkthrough, but they did ask questions of the consultant relating to design elements.
During the work session on Tuesday, council discussed raising the budget for the veteran’s memorial and building the memorial on the more southern side of Town Center Plaza to allow for future development if interested.
“We need to make sure that we have a budget that is appropriate to show reverence and respect that our veterans deserve,” said Coppell City Council member Kevin Nevels. “And that $500,000, I think it needs to be a little bit higher than that. We need to give staff the freedom to engage architects and designers, so we can plan it at an appropriate scale.”
A major concern from council is having regrets in the future for not building a big enough veteran’s memorial, which is why council is willing to spend more. City council is also looking to preserve the amphitheater behind Town Center Plaza for future events outside of just veteran events.
There are two design options under consideration and the Veterans Focus Group was favorable toward both design options, but option one slightly beat out option two. The option one design concept was presented to city council during an April 25 meeting.
During the work session, city council decided to budget $1.5 million to the veteran’s memorial and go with option two on the southern portion of Town Center Plaza.
Next steps include staff coming back with a contract for option two with the architect, showing a 3D design and rendering to council, and a greater discussion about the overall design.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
