The Coppell City Council recently gave the green light for the construction of North Lake College’s new construction sciences building.
The 98,000-square foot building is planned to have 30 classrooms and interactive high-tech labs for courses in sheet metal fabrication, carpentry, plumbing, electrical, HVAC, welding and more. The building will serve as a hub for those taking courses in construction education.
College president Christa Slejko said North Lake’s construction program is the signature workforce education program at North Lake College and the only comprehensive construction related program in the Dallas County Community College District.
“We’ve been in a lease space for 20 years and have wanted and coveted to move to our space in Coppell for a long time,” Slejko said. “Thanks to the support of our bond program, this will be the very first building that will be built out of this recent bond. The support of the community has been wonderful.”
Slejko said the site of the new building is right on the Dallas-Tarrant County line, which will allow the college to draw people from all over the Metroplex into the area. She said the most exciting thing about the building is the opportunity to start reaching high school students through the early college high school model known as Pathways in Technology, or P-TECH.
The college has made plans to start doing P-TECH partnerships with districts all over the county.
“This is really a regional approach to construction education,” Slejko said. “It’s an exciting opportunity for us, but it’s neat to have this happening in Coppell.”
North Lake College held a groundbreaking ceremony in June to celebrate the new development.
“This is an exciting project for the construction industry,” said Councilman Gary Roden. “This really is a combined partnership between the construction industry and North Lake. It’s a great project.”
