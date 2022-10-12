Screen Shot 2022-10-12 at 11.19.52 AM.png

The Coppell Mayor proclaims Oct. 11, 2022 as “Bishop Dr. Theodosius Mar Thoma Day.”

 Coppell City Council

The City of Coppell held its bi-monthly city council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 11 where the council discussed adding a deceleration lane in a construction zone, heard a funding update on the American Rescue Plan Act, and conducted several proclamations. 

During the council’s work session, Kent Collins, Coppell Director of Public Works, presented a memo proposing a deceleration lane at SH 121 Frontage Road and East Lake Drive. With the addition of a deceleration lane, Collins said it would be possible to prevent crashes in the area.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

