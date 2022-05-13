The hog fence located in the Stratford Manor area has been unanimously approved by Coppell City Council.
Hogs have been listed as one of the top 100 worst invasive species worldwide for their destructive habits and being carriers of over 30 different diseases. There are an estimated 2.6 million wild hogs in Texas, according to Senior Planner Mary Paron Boswell.
Over the last two years, Coppell residents in Stratford Manor have been dealing with feral hogs uprooting their yards, damaging cars and posing a safety threat to children who play in the street.
Residents said when they contacted animal services, there was nothing that could be done.
Coppell residents Dennis and Kay McGil constructed the fence after speaking with Kay’s brother-in-law about how to keep the hogs out. The fence was then constructed with the McGils’ funding without a city permit. Because of a neighbor’s complaint, citing it as a visual eye-sore from her back yard, residents stood before the Planning and Zoning Commission to discuss how they can keep the fence and address the visual issue.
A total of 25 residents signed a petition to keep the fence, and an additional nine citizens voiced that they were in favor of the fence when a city notice was sent out.
Stratford Manor residents spoke at the City Council meeting citing child safety as the primary reason why they wanted to keep the fence. During the Planning and Zoning meeting, residents said the fence has solved the hog problem since its construction.
The Planning and Zoning Commission recommended that the City Council approve the fence, as long as the Homeowners Association maintained the fence, a gate was constructed to allow city employees to have access to the floodplain, the fence be kept free from debris and screening be provided to further obscure the fence from property owners. The length of the fence was also shortened to appease the resident who was against the fence.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
