The pedestrian bridge leading to the CORE is set to be replaced as the Coppell City Council recently approved a project that would install a larger and more up-to-date bridge.
John Elias, parks project manager, said the 6-foot wide park-style bridge was originally installed in 2000. Since then, the bridge has aged and is no longer Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant. Elias said the bridge is bowing, and a visible crack can be seen down the middle.
In 2018, the City Council advised city staff to design an 8-foot wide bridge to replace the current one.
“The reason we are proposing to replace the bridge is the small width of the bridge does cause congestion, particularly if there are bicycles or strollers,” Elias said. “An 8-foot wide bridge makes for two-way traffic better than a 6-foot wide bridge.”
The new bridge will be a park-style bridge with a 5-inch thick concrete deck. LED lighting will be included on the bridge columns, and two additional parking lot lights will be added to the loading zone area on the parking lot side of the bridge.
“We’re taking the lighting a notch up,” Elias said. “We want that whole drop-off zone to be lit up, not just the bridge.”
The project is projected to cost approximately $239,919 and is expected to begin on Nov. 1. The CORE parking lot will be closed during construction, and a temporary entrance will be open on the east side of the facility through the courtyard. Patron parking will be shifted to the Andrew Brown East Park parking lot, and staff parking will be at the northeast corner of the park.
Elias said during the project, the staff will take advantage of the closure to schedule parking lot repairs and striping as well as to schedule maintenance in the main lobby and a remodel of the front service desk.
The project is expected to be complete by the first week of January.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.