Coppell City Council met on Tuesday, Feb. 28 to discuss the Coppell Village Business Plan during the council’s work session.
The Future Oriented Approach to Residential Development Task Force spent time researching ideas and preparing a potential business plan for the village concept, which would focus on exploring new options for 55 plus (or aging in place) that maintain a high standard of living while reducing footprint.
The FOARD Task Force was created by city council to address the future residential needs of Coppell and since its inception in 2020, the task force has focused primarily on senior housing needs. The village concept is one potential concept that the task force felt was a viable option for Coppell.
The chair of the FOARD Task Force, Peggy Quinn, presented the findings to the city council during the work session.
“We took a look at what if the City of Coppell launched a 55-plus village with the city funding it and supporting it,” Quinn said. “We took a look at what’s needed time wise, personnel wise, funding. We did this by researching the best practices of other villages both in state and out of state.”
The Coppell Village will enable citizens to maneuver the various stages of later life by allowing them to age in place, staying in their home, and in the community. The Coppell Village will be a “virtual 55+ Active Adult Community” where citizens would be able to gain valuable information and resources, acquire assistance with life’s projects requiring help or advocacy, and partake in social and education events keeping them engaged in active life within the Coppell community.
The Village models across the nation allow for citizens to make their own choices about how and where to live as they age, live in their own home and community longer with the support services to make it possible, connect with friends and community, embrace an active and healthy lifestyle, explore opportunities for what’s next, and support the community through volunteering opportunities.
If the city decides to implement the Coppell Village, it will take quite a bit of manpower, time, and funding to provide this plan for seniors.
Council recommended that the FOARD Task Force get more data from the Coppell community about the Coppell Village and a survey will be available at a later date.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
