Coppell City Council members discussed possibly doing away with a maximum limit on burial space purchases at the city’s Rolling Oaks Memorial Center during Tuesday’s work session.
They also discussed allowing for pre-construction sales.
“We are currently the only cemetery in the state of Texas that actually sets a maximum burial option for a family to purchase,” said Gary Decker, Rolling Oaks Memorial Center manager.
Decker said the original thinking behind setting a maximum of 15 spaces came from a concern of someone purchasing a large number of burial spaces and then selling them out, resulting in Coppell residents not having burial spaces.
Decker also discussed adding a transfer fee for those who sell their burial spaces. He confirmed that a transfer fee would allow for not having to worry about marked up prices from broker sales.
“Frankly, that’s a more clever approach than what we came up with initially,” Councilman Gary Roden said.
Decker and the council also discussed processes for churches and other organizations buying many spaces for their members.
“I don’t know if everybody’s ready to make that final on eliminating the number, but you’ve definitely given us enough information to start thinking about it,” Mayor Karen Hunt said.
The cemetery is projecting to open its Phase II in the spring of 2021, Decker said. He proposed pricing figures for offerings in Phase II at the work session.
He said most cemeteries in the Metroplex are corporately owned and have a funeral home that is a part of their property. He said those cemeteries’ prices are set higher and have a “high sales push philosophy” for selling burial spaces, adding that if families can’t afford those published prices, the cemeteries will ask families what they are willing to pay.
“They would be willing to discount the burial spaces and have different discount programs throughout the year,” he said.
Decker said he proposed doing fair market pricing.
“That way we can explain and continue the culture-based customer service that we currently offer at Rolling Oaks, that we’re not having to change our prices based off of what someone can or cannot afford, because our prices are fair, but set within the market,” he said.
Decker also brought up the idea of offering pre-construction sales, which he said would allow the center to bring in revenue sooner rather than later.
“We’ve had many families show interest of wanting to go ahead and start purchasing burial spaces in the new phase that will be coming up,” he said.
Hunt mentioned the city had been paying expenses for the center through the general revenue.
“Part of me thinks if you increase the sales we can get more of a profit center and build the reserves so that hopefully those reserves would help us if there is any slow year in sales, those types of things,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.