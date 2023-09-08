FILE: Coppell Arts Center

During a Coppell City Council work session on Tuesday, Aug. 29, council members reviewed a presentation on the DeVos Institute of Arts Management study regarding operations and partnerships for the Coppell Arts Center.

The DeVos study aims to make recommendations for city council to consider the direction of the Coppell Arts Center for its future success in providing programming, showcasing local art groups and continuing a strong sense of community through gathering around the arts.


Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

