During a Coppell City Council work session on Tuesday, Aug. 29, council members reviewed a presentation on the DeVos Institute of Arts Management study regarding operations and partnerships for the Coppell Arts Center.
The DeVos study aims to make recommendations for city council to consider the direction of the Coppell Arts Center for its future success in providing programming, showcasing local art groups and continuing a strong sense of community through gathering around the arts.
“The achievement of building, launching, and programming the Coppell Arts Center is an impressive example of a strong public-private partnership, decades in the making,” said Brett Egan, President of the DeVos Institute of Arts Management. “Today’s vibrant center testifies to the shared vision, generosity, and perseverance of the City of Coppell, Coppell Arts Center management, Resident Company leadership, the Coppell Arts Center Foundation, the Coppell Arts Council, and the citizens of Coppell.”
The DeVos Institute looked at how the Coppell Arts Center is moving forward. Egan said they found that the Coppell Arts Center needs to focus on the best way to help sustain both the center’s operations and facilities while maintaining its success with resident companies. Egan added another goal for center leadership is to fine-tune the roles of the Coppell Arts Center Foundation and the Coppell Arts Council in relation to center operations.
The study has aimed to consider what will be required to operate and maintain a world-class facility. Egan turned to funding and spoke on the primary means for the Coppell Arts Center to create sustaining revenue in the future through fundraising, rental and usage fees, sales of tickets, and other incomes such as concessions or grants.
For the next five years, an achievable goal for this time span would be for the Coppell Arts Center Foundation to raise $300,000 annually. For reference, in 2022, in its first year of active fundraising on behalf of the arts center, the foundation raised approximately $80,000. Egan suggested subsequent goals would be to raise $100,000 for 2024, $150,000 for 2025, $200,000 for 2026, and so forth. By this rate, the hope is the foundation would reach the $300,000 annual goal in 2028.
When it comes to resident companies, Egan said that the DeVos study found that in the 2022-2023 season, the combined resident company usage of the Main Hall, Wilson Theater, and reception areas had a value of $832,500.
Council and the Coppell Arts Center, according to the DeVos study, would have the best long-term sustainability for the center if they adopted a four-part strategy to achieve approximately $1 million in performance improvement in the next five years, as well as adopt a phased approach to pursue this goal incrementally over the period.
In addition, Egan recommended the Coppell Arts Center make modifications to the user agreement to resident companies and provide a path for long-term sustainability through scheduling and 5% of market rate usage fees.
Council and Coppell Arts Center staff will be discussing the implementation of a long-term sustainability plan in the near future, taking into consideration results and recommendations from Egan and the DeVos study.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
