The Coppell City Council met on Tuesday, June 13 to discuss several proposed ordinance changes that would provide greater clarity or improve current regulations.
Community development staff has been reviewing current ordinances, and based on feedback from the community, staff is proposing amendments to a variety of ordinances. Rather than presenting all proposed changes at one time, staff will be reviewing a small cluster of ordinance amendments with city council at each meeting.
Here are the ordinance amendments that were discussed during the city council meeting on Tuesday:
The first ordinance discussed centered on amending the zoning ordinance to address the current requirement for circular drivers for kindergartens, day schools, and similar child training and care establishments. It would allow for an alternate requirement of three parking spaces at the front of the building by the main entrance for child drop-offs in lieu of the circular drive requirement.
This ordinance would affect the typical daycare facilities where a circular drive is provided, allowing for parents to drop off their child at the front door of the building. Variances to the circular drive requirement have been requested and granted in the past. According to staff, the proposed changes would allow those who wish to continue to provide a circular drive to do so, and those who do not want one or do not have room for one, to provide three of the required parking spaces by the front entrance for child drop-offs.
The next proposed amendment will allow business real estate and subdivision identification signs to be located 10 feet from the right-of-way as opposed to 15 feet as is currently allowed. According to staff, the change proposed would improve the visibility of temporary business real estate and subdivision identification signage. Where adjacent to a roadway, a parking lot is required to have a 15-foot landscape area with a hedge row to screen the view of the headlights and cars. Similar to the change in monument sign location that was approved in 2014, staff is proposing to amend the temporary sign section of the code of ordinances to allow for the temporary business real estate and subdivision identification signage to be located 10-foot from the right-of-way.
The next proposed change will address building signage for tenants with multiple facades that face public streets. It would allow for more sign visibility by allowing signage for each building facade that fronts a public street. The goal is that the visibility of tenants with multiple street frontages would increase due to increased signage allowance.
Another amendment proposed related to the solid waste, recyclable materials and yard trimming program. The proposed amendments would distinguish the collection location and container removal regulations for residential properties that receive pick-up on the street side or alley side of the home.
Currently, collection for solid waste, program recyclable materials, yard trimmings and bulky waste are to be placed curbside for residential properties, and all occupants of residential properties shall remove cans, carts and materials not collected to behind the building line after sundown on the day the franchisee attempts to provide collection.
It would distinguish between residential properties that receive refuse collection on the street side of the property from the residential properties that receive refuse collection on the alley side of the property. Residential properties that receive refuse collection on the street side of the property would remove all containers from the curbside to behind the front building line after collection. Residential properties that receive refuse collection on the alley side of the property would remove the containers from the curbside after collection to a location no closer than five feet from the edge of the alley pavement and be placed in a manner as to prevent the containers from rolling into the alley, spilling or littering.
According to staff, the proposed amendments provide greater clarity on the collection location and container removal regulations than the current ordinance provides residential property owners. Staff regularly witnesses containers left in locations that create an obstruction and a hazard for passing vehicles, said Mindi Hurley, director of community development for the city. This requirement would reduce such obstructions and hazards and result in less visual clutter for the community, she said.
The final ordinance amendment discussed was to address pool cabanas, workshops other accessory buildings, and carports related to one-family and two-family residences. The zoning ordinance is proposed to be amended to allow for pool cabanas to have a three-quarter bathroom, a workshop to have a half bathroom and other accessory structures to have a utility sink or three-quarter bathroom. The proposed ordinance specifically prohibits “sleeping chambers,” which would prevent an accessory dwelling unit being built without the proper zoning, Hurley said.
The next change staff is addressing within this zoning ordinance is to amend the minimum setbacks and maximum heights for accessory structures, depending on size.
The last of the accessory building amendments is related to carports. Currently, these are listed as having special setback requirements and are grouped with the other accessory buildings. The proposed amendment will create a separate section for carports making it easier to read.
The proposed amendments will require carports to be accessed only from the rear alley (currently allow for both rear and side alley access). The proposed rear yard setback is 5 feet, which staff said is a significant amendment from the current requirement of 20-foot minimum. In the past, this limited the ability of most homeowners from having a carport, Hurley said.
Staff said the goal would be to provide the homeowner with greater flexibility in the type and placement of accessory structures and carports on their property.
If city council is favorable of the necessary ordinance amendments to be considered, they will be brought forward for adoption by city council on July 11.
