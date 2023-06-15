The Coppell City Council met on Tuesday, June 13 to discuss several proposed ordinance changes that would provide greater clarity or improve current regulations.

Community development staff has been reviewing current ordinances, and based on feedback from the community, staff is proposing amendments to a variety of ordinances. Rather than presenting all proposed changes at one time, staff will be reviewing a small cluster of ordinance amendments with city council at each meeting.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

