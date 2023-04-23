CANDIDATE PROFILES: FRISCO CITY COUNCIL - 1
Don Carroll - Coppell Gazette.jpeg

Don Carroll
John Jun - Coppell Gazette.jpeg

John Jun
Ramesh Premkumar - Coppell Gazette.jpeg

Ramesh Premkumar
Jim Walker - Coppell Gazette.jpeg

Jim Walker

Election Day on May 6 is quickly approaching and on the ballot for city council includes one seat each for Place 1, Place 3, Place 5, and Place 7. Early voting occurs Monday, April 24 through Tuesday, May 2.

Voters can access specific voting information regarding times and locations through their respective county websites in Denton or Dallas County.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments