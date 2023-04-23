Election Day on May 6 is quickly approaching and on the ballot for city council includes one seat each for Place 1, Place 3, Place 5, and Place 7. Early voting occurs Monday, April 24 through Tuesday, May 2.
Voters can access specific voting information regarding times and locations through their respective county websites in Denton or Dallas County.
Mark Hill, who is running for reelection for Place 7, did not wish to participate in the community profile as he is running unopposed.
Learn more about your candidates below.
Why are you running?
PLACE 1
JIM WALKER: I want to serve a community that has always provided my family a wonderful quality of life. It is no secret that we are facing a difficult financial environment in all aspects of our lives. I have owned and managed my own law firm (2001 – 2013) and am managing partner for my current firm’s Dallas office (2013 to date) so I understand the pressures on businesses making payrolls, servicing customers/clients and paying taxes. Locally, I have almost 20 years of experience in city governance, and have attended nearly all city council meetings and budget workshops over the past four years. This experience will enable me to immediately contribute toward meeting our city’s financial challenges, while maintaining our quality of life and all we have invested in our community.
RAMESH PREMKUMAR: My candidacy for office is driven by my conviction that our city needs a leader who can prioritize public safety, foster a strong community, and manage finances responsibly. Having actively volunteered in Coppell for over 12 years, I am well-acquainted with the needs and concerns of our community. As my youngest child recently graduated from Coppell High School, I am now able to devote more time and energy to serving the city at a higher level. Fellow Coppell residents that know me, have described me as a listener, collaborator, problem solver, and uniter, qualities that I believe are essential for effective leadership.
One of the key responsibilities of a city council member is to anticipate the future needs of the city and its citizens, and to make informed decisions accordingly. With over 25 years of experience in predicting and evaluating business and municipal needs and challenges, I am confident in my ability to contribute to the long-term success of Coppell. Furthermore, my global perspective and expertise in technology will enable me to provide valuable insights and guidance as we navigate the complexities of the modern world.
PLACE 3
DON CARROLL: I’m running for a second term to continue serving my community and work to keep Coppell a desired place to live.
PLACE 5
JOHN JUN: I have been honored with the opportunity to serve the community for the past two years, and I want to serve the next three years to continue and make a difference for Coppell. There are a number of things achieved during the past 2 years with other council members' collaborated effort, such as raising homestead exemption for seniors, providing water bill credit to seniors, lowering tax rate, addressing car port issue, starting the veterans memorial plaza etc., and now I want to work with the staff on programs for our high school students, residents with disability, and seniors.
What is your history of involvement in the community?
PLACE 1
JIM WALKER: I believe my experience in all aspects of Coppell governance is an important reason for our citizens to honor me with their votes. My experience over the past 20 years may be listed as follows: Commissioner, Coppell Planning & Zoning Commission (now in third term); Member, Coppell Economic Development Committee (three terms); President, Coppell Economic Development Foundation (two terms); Coppell Special Counsel (three terms); Co-chair, Coppell ISD Bond Steering Committee; President, Coppell ISD Education Foundation (two terms); Member, Coppell ISD Bond Oversight Committee; Member, Coppell ISD 2009 Bond Committee; Co-chair, Coppell Beast Feast (five years); Coach, Coppell Cowgirls (U4 through U10) for Coppell Youth Soccer Association.
As I have attended the Council planning retreats, regular meetings and budget workshops over the past 4 years, I have realized that my experiences in all of these prior roles have well prepared me for the penultimate service to our community as a member of our City Council. Serving on Council is too important, and in many ways too complex, to spend the first two or three years engaged in on the job training. I am confident I am ready to contribute in a material way on my first day on Council if our residents will honor me with their votes. I want to thank them in advance for their consideration of my candidacy.
RAMESH PREMKUMAR: Coppell Smart City Board (2020 – current); Coppell Smart City Board, Chairperson (2022, 2023); Board member, Coppell Chamber of Commerce (2018 – current); Coppell High School Band Booster volunteer (11 years, 2012 – current); Board member, Coppell High School Band Booster board (2020 – current); Coppell Independent School District – LRFP committee (2020-2021); Leadership Coppell (2023); HOA (12 years, various positions, 2011 - current); Coppell Independent School District – Long Range Facilities Planning committee (2020-2021); Irving Hindu temple kitchen volunteer (5 years, 2017 – current); Volunteer, North Texas Food bank; Volunteer, Metrocrest Services; Instructor – Junior Achievement of Dallas.
PLACE 3
DON CARROLL: 10 years Coppell Economic Development Committee; Mockingbird Elementary PTO Mavs Dads treasurer; 2009 Leadership Coppell graduate; 12 years as church deacon and church financial advisory board member.
PLACE 5
JOHN JUN: I have served and/or am currently serving with the following organization/committee: Coppell City Council Place 5-Dec. 2020-current; Coppell Library Community Builders-2018-current; Coppell Lions Club-2018-current; Coppell Citizen’s Police Academy-2019-current; Coppell Allies in Community, Cohort 1, 2018-current; Coppell High School Soccer, Announcer, 2021-current; Coppell City Manager’s Advisory Group-2016-2020; Coppell Board of Adjustment-2017-2020; Coppell Census 2020 Complete Count Committee-2019-2020; Coppell 2040 Vision, Executive Committee-2018; Coppell Leadership Alumni-2016; Coppell Special Council-2016; Coppell High School Golf Booster Club, President-2017, Vice-President-2016; Coppell High School Band Booster, Volunteer-2015; Coppell Youth Soccer Association, Coach, 2014-2016; Coppell Youth Baseball Association, Coach/Assistant Coach-2015-2016.
What are some things voters should know about you?
PLACE 1
JIM WALKER: Cherie and I are approaching our 40th wedding anniversary this December 18, 2023. We have been blessed with two wonderful daughters – one has moved back to Coppell and the other one is always looking on realtor websites for homes here! My life is defined by my relationship with Jesus Christ, my love for my family, my desire to serve my community and the continuing enjoyment I get from practicing law.
RAMESH PREMKUMAR: My top priority is always public safety, and I am committed to being a strong ally for our Police and Fire department. I am known among my fellow Coppell residents as a good listener, collaborator, problem-solver, and uniter.
My wife Subha and I have been happily married for 23 years, and we are proud parents of a son and daughter who are both in college. Our furry family member, Auggie-the-doggie, loves going on long walks and car rides with us.
As a City Council member, it is essential to anticipate future needs of the city and its citizens and make informed decisions accordingly. With over 25 years of work experience, I have honed my ability to predict business and city needs and challenges. Additionally, my education has prepared me to evaluate and prioritize competing needs effectively. I have more than 10 years of experience in job creation, expense management, payroll administration, and growing the local economy.
PLACE 3
DON CARROLL: I grew up in West Texas and graduated from Abilene Christian University as well as Texas A&M University. I have worked in commercial banking for over 27 years. I am the father of three girls who attend our neighborhood CISD schools. My wife grew up in Central Texas and currently works in cybersecurity. My motivation for serving on City Council is to ensure Coppell’s future remains bright and to be an example to my girls of serving in our community.
PLACE 5
JOHN JUN: I have said that I will be committed to serving the community, if elected, by not only spending time in the chamber, but also by meeting with the residents in person to listen and learn about their issues and concerns, be fiscally responsible, and serve in the interest and for the betterment of the community. Since being elected, I have not missed one council meeting, even when ill or on vacation by attending the meeting via zoom, and met with residents in person. I will continue to make it a priority to listen, learn and advocate for the residents.
What are your top priorities as a candidate?
PLACE 1
JIM WALKER: To successfully address the city’s top priorities (see below), to maintain all that we have built in Coppell and the investment of all prior and current taxpayers in our community, and to always be open to input and ideas from our citizens regarding how I might improve my approach and the job I am doing if they honor me with their vote.
RAMESH PREMKUMAR: In collaboration with the city council, I will preserve the small-town close-knit community we have and preserve the things that make Coppell special. As a responsible steward of your tax dollars, I will strive to ensure that your tax dollars are spent wisely. Double homestead exemption to 10% and increase sales tax revenues to the city by establishing a small business incubator. Above all, I am committed to the safety of our citizens, and I will make it my top priority to ensure that our police and fire departments are well-funded and equipped to protect our community. In addition, I will advocate for the maintenance of our roads and parks, which are essential components of a safe and healthy community. Support initiatives to make the Coppell School district the best.
PLACE 3
DON CARROLL: My priorities for the Council would be (1) ensure city services and quality of life amenities are financially sustainable, especially in light of the impact of Rule 3.334 on city revenues, and (2) as the City begins to shift from initial development to redevelopment in its residential and commercial zones, determine what redevelopments will best serve the existing citizens as well as the citizens that will move to Coppell in the next two to three decades.
PLACE 5
JOHN JUN: Top priority is to continue to listen and advocate for the residents, to be fiscally responsible, while keeping in mind about the family/community values.
What do you think the city’s top priorities should be at this stage of its growth?
PLACE 1
JIM WALKER: Overall, our state government continues to usurp municipal authority and to deprive us of the ability to meaningfully engage in local governance. We have already experienced this in HB 2439 which took effect on September 1, 2019 and divested local zoning authority from Coppell and other cities over the use of specific building materials in commercial and residential development.
This same tendency toward usurpation of local control is once again threatening our city on the issue of short term rentals. After considering several bills in 2019 that would have created a statewide preemption of local governments from regulating short-term rental properties, the Legislature is back in session and several bills following this lead are proposed. I believe short term rentals threaten the fabric of our sense of community and our fiscal health and should be resisted by every available legal means. We should oppose these bills and any other bills that seek to deprive home rule cities from exercising their right to self-governance. Our representatives in Austin should follow the dictum that “the best government is that which allows us to govern ourselves.” Johann Wolfgang Von Goethe
Next, we need to remain vigilant on the fiscal front as we continue to adapt to 34 Texas Administrative Code, Section 3.334, and the dramatic change it has brought to our sales tax collections. The good news is that our Council and City Manager have already reduced our expenditures to accommodate this abrupt change in sales tax collection that was unilaterally imposed by regulatory fiat by the State Comptroller’s office on January 3, 2020. Our law suit against Comptroller Hagar’s office is set for trial in November 2023, and this will hopefully finally conclude so we may gain greater clarity about our future in sales tax collection.
Now that we are returning to relatively normal post-pandemic economic activity at all levels, we will have to carefully monitor our sales tax collections in relation to our inflating costs. Beginning in roughly 1990 and continuing forward through 2000 to date, our Councils and City Managers encouraged the development of light industrial commercial warehouses on our city’s west side. This effort capitalized on our proximity to DFW Airport, made us more competitive in securing corporate warehousing relocations, and significantly diversified our city’s tax base away from residential property taxes.
In the interest of enhancing our property and sales tax revenue, while lessening our reliance on residential property taxes, our city staff have recently started the process of working with industrial developers and our current industrial businesses and property owners in our commercial warehouse district to identify and, in turn, exploit trends such as larger warehouse sizes and the use of automated robotics systems to ensure we remain highly competitive in this commercial sector. As we strive to get ahead of the emerging trends in this important commercial warehousing space, I believe it is critically important for us to remain relevant in attracting businesses and redeveloping our west side to ensure the continued diversification of our tax base and a strong revenue source from the commercial district of our city.
We should also keep Section 3.334 in mind when targeting different businesses for recruitment to our west side and attempt to determine the volume of sales taxes their presence in Coppell will generate in relation to other relocation candidates. In this way, we can attempt to secure as much tax revenue from purchases the business makes that renders Coppell the “destination” of all such goods and purchases, and the recipient of all such related sales tax revenue under the new regime.
Finally, I believe we need to reinvigorate Old Town to attract more restaurants and retail/office development that will further complement our thriving Farmer’s Market. For example, we have a pad site immediately east of Twisted Root Burgers that is dedicated to development of a restaurant and we have yet to attract such a restaurant to the area. This is a sure sign that we need to “kick start” our efforts in Old Town. We need to undertake a course of action to encourage further development of the area to create more foot traffic and a greater dynamic that will support our small businesses already there and better enable us to recruit and attract new small businesses that will better serve our residents and attract others to our community. Consistent with my proposal regarding recruiting businesses to our west side of town, sales tax and commercial property tax generated locally in Old Town will remain in Coppell and afford an important source of fiscal relief to our residential tax payers.
RAMESH PREMKUMAR: Collaborating with the city council, I am committed to: safeguarding our children's safety; I will support the Coppell Police Department's efforts to combat the drug epidemic and protect against school shootings. Addressing the concern about rising property taxes, which can have a disproportionate impact on seniors and fixed-income households. As a council member, I will work to address this issue and seek out ways to mitigate the impact on those most affected. Falling enrollment in our elementary schools; I am committed to finding solutions to address this concern. Additionally, I understand the challenges faced by young families looking to buy a home in Coppell and will work to identify opportunities to make homeownership more accessible. The reduction in City sales tax revenues, amounting to over $20 million per year, is a serious issue that requires attention. I am committed to working with the council to address the impact of Senate Bill 3.334 on our city's finances. Finally, as a Coppell Chamber of Commerce Board member, I am uniquely qualified to understand the challenges facing Coppell's restaurants and entertainment businesses, which have struggled to remain in business. As a council member, I will work to address these issues and identify opportunities to support and promote local businesses.
PLACE 3
DON CARROLL: Identifying what city amenities will be desirable to citizens in the next two to three decades as the Metroplex grows and putting into place a long-term plan to meet those desires.
PLACE 5
JOHN JUN: One of the top priorities is looking for ways to generate revenue to make up for tax revenue loss likely to happen in the future, by retaining existing business and attracting new business, while being mindful about our spending/budget.
Do you think the city is heading in the right direction, why or why not?
PLACE 1
JIM WALKER: Yes, we enjoy life in a wonderful community of good people. Our police and fire departments are some of the best trained and best equipped in north Texas and work hard to keep us safe. Although I do not anticipate we will engage in building another major project, such as the CORE, the Arts Center, our parks system or the Cozby Library expansion, as examples, we are now in a position where we need to focus upon maintaining these important amenities for our current and future residents, while also maintaining our critical infrastructure.
RAMESH PREMKUMAR: Yes. Coppell residents are a smart and dedicated community who value their high quality of life. While we are willing to pay for the amenities we enjoy, we also expect our tax dollars to be spent wisely. We recognize that our public schools are a vital part of our community's success and are committed to investing in their ongoing improvement. Our community has embraced diversity and is passionate about creating an inclusive society where everyone feels welcome.
PLACE 3
DON CARROLL: Coppell continues to head in the right direction and I fully expect this community to be a desired place to live for people moving into the Metroplex. Public works and public safety are both excellent as our dedicated staff serves the city. Beyond these necessary basic city services, the quality of life amenities we enjoy help drive community involvement and engagement.
PLACE 5
JOHN JUN: Overall, the city is heading in the right direction as staff is currently operating as if the tax collection rule has changed. However, we’ve been unsuccessful in retaining small business, attracting new small business, especially in the old town area. We have to continue to look for ways to make Coppell, old town, an attractive place to shop and dine not only for visitors, but also for Coppell residents.
If you could fix any single problem facing the city right now, what would it be and how would you address it?
PLACE 1
JIM WALKER: I would advocate for greater local control over our interests as a home rule city. We must stop the centralization of control in Austin over our city’s affairs by holding our local state representatives in the House and Senate accountable for vigorously advocating Coppell’s interests in this regard. We should also join forces with other similarly inclined municipalities to gain strength in numbers as we advocate in favor of local control.
RAMESH PREMKUMAR: I will partner with city council, our fantastic city staff, police chief Danny Barton to protect our Children from the epidemic of drugs and school shootings.
PLACE 3
DON CARROLL: I would nullify the Comptroller’s Rule 3.334 and keep the method of sales tax assessment as it has been for decades. This will preserve a material source of city revenues which in turn reduces pressure on property tax assessments.
PLACE 5
JOHN JUN: If I could, it would be to keep the tax collection rule as it currently is, but of course legislators will make that decision. We will have to continue to educate and inform other cities, residents, business owners and state legislators about the negative impact the rule change will have not only for Coppell, but for many developing cities trying to attract internet business.
