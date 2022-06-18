Coppell City Council has given an unofficial “OK” on the city’s proposed sign ordinance.
At a Tuesday meeting, council discussed an ordinance recommended by the Planning and Zoning Commission that would change how business districts, billboards and other signs can be displayed.
Mayor Wes Mays said that the city had been very careful with its sign ordinance to maintain a signature look throughout the city.
Proposed changes to the ordinance were presented by Coppell City Planner Matt Steer. The biggest changes were made to pylon signs, typically seen from the city’s highways.
Signs displaying the names of businesses are set to be unified, all on dark aluminum panels with white lettering routed into them, backlit with white lights. They will be supported with masonry and will all keep an earth-tone motif. All pylons must be 40 feet high maximum, at least 15 feet from its neighboring road, 75 feet from the businesses’ property lines and a minimum of 200 feet from a residential district. Additionally, the pylon signage would only be allowed near I-65, Highway 121 and Sam Rayburn Tollway. Steer told council that at most, the city would see four or five pylons.
Pylons within 300 feet of residential zones will be adjusted to ensure residents cannot see the pylon sign directly.
Temporary signage will be disallowed form pylon signs, to keep all signage looking uniform.
As part of the new signage ordinance, two of the eight billboards that were removed on East Belt Line Road will be replaced at Belt Line and I-635. The new billboards will be digital, allowing for multiple advertisements to be displayed on the billboards.
At a Planning and Zoning meeting held in May, Greg Morris with Clear Message, the company who will install the billboards on I-635, told the Planning and Zoning Commission that the digital advertisements will not distract drivers and will have light sensors to adjust the light coming of the board to match its surrounding light conditions.
Other changes that will take effect include ensuring that monumental signage for businesses only display the business name and logo. The ordinance will also put into writing the allowance for school, church and governmental signs to have changing letters to inform community members of events and display public service announcements.
The item will officially appear before the city Council on July 12.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
