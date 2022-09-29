The Coppell City Council met on Tuesday, Sept. 27 to consider approval for several items within the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 budget.
To start the night off, the council considered approval of a Proclamation naming “National Night Out” on Tuesday, Oct. 4; providing the Coppell City Council with support and endorsement of National Night Out festivities and authorizing the Mayor to sign. The next item was to consider approval of a Proclamation naming the month of October as “National Arts and Humanities Month” and authorizing the mayor to sign.
Within the Consent Agenda, there were several items to consider approval for which were part of the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Budget.The Fiscal Year 2022-2023 budget and tax rate of $0.518731 per $100 valuation was approved by City Council at the September 13 council meeting. The Fiscal Year 2022-2023 budget and tax rate will go into effect on October 1, 2022.
The first item with ties to the budget was to consider approval of a consulting contract renewal with Holmes Murphy and Associates for employee benefits consulting, wellness services and other related benefits programs in the amount of $105,000.
The next item was to consider approval of a renewal contract with Liberty Mutual for medical group excess loss insurance in the amount of $386,265.
After that, the council considered approval of a contract addendum for third party claims administration services with UMR, INC. in the amount of $186,500.
The last item was to consider approval of renewal for fully insured organ transplant coverage with Tokio Marine HCC in the amount of $71,012.
All of the consent agenda items were approved unanimously.
After the consent agenda, the council considered approval of an ordinance of the City of Coppell, Texas amending Ordinance No. 2021-1563, the budget for Fiscal Year October 1, 2021, through September 30, 2022; and authorizing the mayor to sign.
This item is the final step that needs to be taken for final approval of the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Budget. Director of Finance Kim Tiehen presented the memorandum to the council, which was approved and carried unanimously.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
