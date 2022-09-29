Screen Shot 2022-09-28 at 10.44.10 AM.png

Various members from Coppell arts and humanities organizations during Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

 City of Coppell

The Coppell City Council met on Tuesday, Sept. 27 to consider approval for several items within the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 budget. 

To start the night off, the council considered approval of a Proclamation naming “National Night Out” on Tuesday, Oct. 4; providing the Coppell City Council with support and endorsement of National Night Out festivities and authorizing the Mayor to sign. The next item was to consider approval of a Proclamation naming the month of October as “National Arts and Humanities Month” and authorizing the mayor to sign. 

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments