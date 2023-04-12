Coppell City Council met on Tuesday, April 11 to receive an overview of the city’s Five-Year Forecast (FYF), which gave councilmembers a first look at what they will see during the budget process.

The primary purpose of the FYF is to be an internal tool used by staff to prepare for the future. Secondary purposes include educating citizens and employees regarding long-term planning and its use by the rating agencies to evaluate the future financial health of the city. The FYF has four sections: introduction, financial analysis, citizen engagement, and the appendix.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

