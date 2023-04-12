The Coppell City Council met on Tuesday, April 11 to receive an update on the city’s public works projects from Mike Garza, director of public works for the City of Coppell.
The last time city council received an update on public works projects was in October 2022.
“It is no secret that due to the age of our infrastructure, we are in a maintenance rehab and reconstruction mode and so the projects in this update represent approximately $65 to $70 million in effort,” Garza said. “Some projects are complete, some are wrapping up, and some are in design.”
Every four to five years, the city of Coppell performs a pavement condition assessment on all of the streets and alleys. This helps the city to identify and prioritize which streets to start with. Right now, the city has 90% of the design complete on S. Royal Ln. project and looking to begin construction once S. Belt Line Rd. is completed, which is almost complete.
“We anticipate being able to put traffic back on both sides of the roadway maybe later this month or the first of May,” Garza said.
The city is approaching 30% completion of design plans for Bullock and Howell, and anticipate construction beginning in late 2023. Arbor Brook Channel is also at 30% design and the city is waiting to begin construction when the design is at 60%. Woodhurst Drive is at 100% design and Garza said construction on the roadway should begin this summer.
Other projects include St. Joseph’s Channel where erosion is taking place and hoping to bring a design contract to city council in the near future. Eastlake right turn lane is approaching 60% design completion and plans will be submitted to TxDOT and depending on the timing of TxDOT, construction should begin later this year, Garza said.
Garza also spoke on water and sewer projects, service center improvements, and enterprise asset management.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
