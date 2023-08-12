With school starting back up and the first day of fall a little over a month away, Coppell Community Experiences has residents covered with plenty of special events planned in the next few months.
Take a look at special events scheduled for this year below.
Sunset Socials
On Saturday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. in Old Town Coppell, the community has the opportunity to kick-off fall with an evening of music, food and memories. The Wonderfuls, a high-energy music group, will fill the square with favorite hits both old and new. Family and friends will also have the opportunity to challenge each other at lawn games. Dinner and dessert will be available to purchase from food trucks such as Ragin Casian, Both Worlds and Mandico Ice Cream.
Kaleidoscope
Coppell’s annual Kaleidoscope event is coming up on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 3 to 6 p.m. in Old Town Coppell. The festival of color, culture and music will highlight the diversity and unique aspects that the Coppell community has to offer through various displays. This year's daytime event will feature a variety of activities, performances, and artisan vendors to appeal to everyone. There will also be a diverse array of menu options available to purchase from food vendors. Scheduled performances, food vendors and marketplace vendors have yet to be announced.
Gobble Wobble 5K and Fun Run
On Saturday, Nov. 18 at 8 a.m. at Andrew Brown Park East, residents will have the opportunity to compete in Coppell’s annual 5K and Fun Run. The community will be able to run on race day with others, or complete the 5K on their own at their own pace. Early bird registration has yet to be announced. If the 5K is out of your comfort zone, the community can choose to participate in the Fun Run.
Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting
To finish out the year, Coppell Community Experiences is hosting its annual Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting along with several other holiday events. This year’s parade and tree lighting will take place on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 6 to 9 p.m. to kick-off the holiday season. The lighted parade features floats built by local groups and businesses. After the parade, stop by Andrew Brown Park East for more holiday fun and join the crowd in counting down the lighting of the tree. Festive holiday activities include holiday crafts, face painting, entertainment, holiday treats, ornament decorating, food trucks and more.
Other events to look forward to this year include Flick or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 28 at Andrew Brown Park East and a Veterans Day Ceremony on Saturday. Nov. 11. More information is to come regarding these events.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
