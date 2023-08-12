Old Town Coppell

With school starting back up and the first day of fall a little over a month away, Coppell Community Experiences has residents covered with plenty of special events planned in the next few months.

Take a look at special events scheduled for this year below.

Fall 2023 special events 1.jpg

A Coppell resident draws on the sidewalk with chalk during Kaleidoscope in 2022. 
Fall 2023 special events 2.jpeg

Gobble Wobble 5K & Fun Run 2022.
Fall 2023 special events 3.jpeg

City of Coppell Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting 2022. 

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments