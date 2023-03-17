Volunteers of the Coppell Community Garden who recently had a seedling sale at the Coppell Farmers Market on March 11. The plants are grown from seed by Coppell Community Garden volunteers in the organization’s greenhouse.
Courtesy of Coppell Farmers Market
Courtesy of Coppell Farmers Market
The Coppell Community Garden and the Coppell Farmers Market go hand in hand, as members of the sister organizations work to nurture healthy living in the community.
The Coppell Community Garden came first in 1998 when Jim Witt, the city manager at the time, and councilmember Marsha Tunnell wanted to start a project that would bring the community together. They decided a community garden would fulfill this role.
Witt contacted Amanda Vanhoozier in January 1998 to discuss the possibility of starting a garden project where the food would be donated. Amanda brought extensive experience in school gardening and management as the Outdoor Learning Environment Teacher at Stringfellow School and a Board Member of Gardeners in Community Development, a Dallas Community Garden Organization.
To ensure high visibility, Witt chose the first garden site right next to the town center. This choice eliminated the barriers typically associated with community gardens, such as city policies, land, water, liability insurance, and support from city officials. The initial focus was to organize community volunteers to build and maintain the garden, and Vanhoozier followed the principles outlined in "Growing Communities" presented by the American Community Gardening Association.
The first public meeting was held at the library and 30 people attended the meeting, and 12 signed up to be on the steering committee.
The steering committee met every other week to research other community gardens in the state, search for donations, get publicity out, and make decisions about the garden layout and organization.
“The community garden came first in 1998 and then [Vanhoozier] started the market in 2003 because residents were showing up to the community garden asking if they could buy the produce, so at that point, she got the idea to start the farmers market,” said Amanda Austin, the Coppell Farmers Market Director.
The Coppell Community Garden underwent a significant leadership transition in 2003, five years after starting the project. The steering committee model was replaced by a formal board, and the bylaws were revised to reflect this change.
In 2005, the Coppell Farmers Market was integrated into the nonprofit organization, which caused some leadership difficulties. To address these issues, the city brought in a board development consultant to help restructure the organization.
Around the same time, Keep Coppell Beautiful, a board appointed by the city council, began providing improvement funds to support the management and promotion of the gardens and farmers market, as well as public education on environmental issues.
“Over the course of history, I think we started pretty intertwined and then kind of gradually grew into different organizations and now we're working on becoming a little more intertwined or a little more collaborative, I guess,” Austin said. “But right away, we both operate through the same board of directors and we have the same mission and the community garden has a plant sale at the farmers market twice a year.”
The bi-annual plant sale occurs in March and again in September or October, Austin said. A lot of the Coppell Farmers Market volunteers also work with the Coppell Community Garden, helping to keep the sister organizations intertwined.
Austin said that her favorite part about the farmers market and the community garden is the community building aspect.
“I think both of our organizations are part of the fabric of the Coppell community and we share a lot of volunteers and for me, I guess that's kind of what it's all about,” she said.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
