Under the umbrella of the Coppell sustainable food organization, the Coppell Farmer's Market and the Coppell Community Garden are two programs that have been going strong in the community for years.
Lynne Messina, president of the Coppell Sustainable Food Organization, said the community gardeners help people who lack resources to obtain fresh produce while the farmer's market connects consumers with farmers and artisanal food producers.
“We just don’t grow and market food, we grow and market our community,” Messina said.
Peggy Rossen, Coppell Farmers Market representative, said approximately 73,500 people visit the market annually, and 1,750 people visit each week. She said the market has been consistently reported as one of the best farmers markets in North Texas.
As for the community garden, approximately 20,577 pounds of produce have been harvested for fiscal year 2018-19, and 250 families have been able to benefit from the donated produce through Metrocrest.
The Old Town Community Garden is the city’s newest garden. The first planting took place in Feb. 2017 when the garden first had 17 plots. Today the garden has 37 plots, and about 10,539 pounds of produce have been donated from the garden to date.
Another addition is the organization’s greenhouse. The first batch of more than 2,000 plants was distributed in August to all three community gardens and Coppell ISD school gardens. A second batch of 3,000 plants will be distributed to the gardens, with 1,000 going to the CISD gardens as well.
The community is encouraged to get their own plot to grow fresh produce to be donated. Those who would like to take part can visit coppellcommunitygarden.org for more information.
