During a June 6 Board Workshop, Coppell ISD trustees approved Chris Gollner as the new Principal of Denton Creek Elementary. Gollner has worked in CISD for almost the entirety of his educational career, including teaching science at Coppell Middle School East and serving as the Assistant Principal at Cottonwood Creek Elementary, prior to moving to his current role as an Assistant Principal at Coppell High School. He also served as a CISD Summer School Principal for several years. Gollner received his Bachelor’s Degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from Texas State University and his Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership and Administration from the University of Texas at Arlington. Gollner and his wife, Aria, have a son, Grant, and a daughter, Dylan, and live in Coppell.
How did you get into your line of work?
I had terrific teachers growing up that inspired me to go into education. I had a science teacher that told wild stories and did the most remarkable experiments. I remember loving his class and wanting to do something similar growing up.
What has been your greatest career moment to date?
Being named "teacher of the year" at Coppell Middle School east was one of my proudest moments as an educator. I truly enjoyed teaching science and laughing with my students.
Are you a native Texan? (Where from?)
Yes, I was born in San Antonio, Texas.
What is your favorite childhood memory?
I love playing football as a child. We would run around the neighborhood, gather all our friends and play street football all day.
What is your favorite area restaurant?
I loveAnamia'sand J Macklin's
What is your favorite movie?
My favorite movie would be Forrest Gump.
Tell our readers about your family.
Both my parents were in the military. We moved around a lot, from Florida to Colorado and all over Texas. I am married to a beautiful wife, and we have two elementary-age kids that attendTowncenterElementary.
What are your hobbies?
I love to fish, camp, kayak, and do anything outdoors. I love a great adventure and exploring the unknown.
If you were on a deserted island, what's one thing you couldn't live without?
If I were on a deserted island, I would want to bring my family. I love being around people, especially my family.
What's one thing about you our readers would never guess to be true?
In high school, I played the clarinet in the marching band.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
