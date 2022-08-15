John Sauvey is the musical director of the Coppell Community Chorale, a post he was appointed to in mid-July. He also serves as the director of music ministries at Ridglea Presbyterian Church in Forth Worth.
Although he works in Coppell, Sauvey lives in Fort Worth with his husband and two children.
Congrats on being named Director of the Coppell Community Chorale! How did you get into this line of work, and how did it bring you here?
I fell in love with singing and music at an early age. As the youngest of seven siblings, music was a common thread to share among our disparate ages (it was also cheap entertainment!). So, many hours were passed listening to music and singing with my brothers and sisters. At the age of eleven, I was able to begin professional choral training when I started touring with the Texas Boys Choir. I attended a large high school in the Mid-Cities with a strong choral program and this solidified my decision to study music at college. I received my Bachelor of Music from Baylor University and a Master of Music from the University of North Texas. While working, I met Caroline Maas, our talented accompanist, and she introduced me to the chorale. I attended various concerts and practices over the years but the timing never worked out until this summer.
What are some of your favorite composers and/or compositions?
I am currently obsessed with Ralph Vaughn Williams’ Serenade to Music. It is a lush orchestral choral work set for 16 soloists with lyrics from William Shakespeare’s The Merchant of Venice. If you have a few minutes to spare, do yourself a favor and check it out on YouTube!
Claude Debussy famously said, “Music is the space between the notes.” What’s your definition of music?
Music gives voice to emotions which mere words cannot express.
What are some of your proudest achievements?
Being an ambassador for LGBTQ families and adoption in Texas. John was one of the first openly gay men to be hired by Tarrant County to work in the juvenile justice system. His position allowed us to be “seen” by many who had not experienced same sex relationships in the early 2000s. This was echoed by my positions at a prominent church and synagogue. We were convinced that Fort Worth deserved gay representation that broke the stereotypes that were portrayed on television and it was our duty to show how “normal” our family life was. In 2015 with the [Supreme Court decision Obergefell v. Hodges], Texas finally recognized our marriage and right to have a family. There is still much work to be done, but the foundation has been laid.
Are you a native Texan? (Where from?)
I am not a native Texan. My family lived in Key Largo, Florida. I was born in Miami and we moved to Texas when I was two.
What are your favorite local restaurants?
We are just starting to explore the amazing local eateries. But I can recommend the shrimp burrito at Ole’s or the hamburgers at Twisted Root.
What are some of your go-to comfort movies and TV shows?
We love retro programming. You can usually find an episode of "The Golden Girls," "Schitts Creek," "Star Trek" or "RuPaul’s Drag Race" playing on a device. My favorite movies are "The Color Purple" and "Auntie Mame" (Rosalind Russell).
How did you meet your husband?
I have an amazing husband, John Haenes! Yes, John and John. Ours is the traditional boy meets boy story. We were introduced through mutual friends while out country dancing in downtown Fort Worth. It was love at first sight! We have been dancing our way through life together ever since that night 21 years ago.
Tell our readers about your family.
John and I always knew we wanted children. We also knew that it wasn’t going to be an easy task in Texas for a gay couple. John had been a social worker for Child Protective Services before we met and was keenly aware of the need for foster/adoptive parents. Adoption was close to our hearts as John’s dad and younger brother were both adopted as infants. We worked the process with an amazing advocate, Antoinette Johnson, and were able to welcome our first son, Hayden Jonathan, on Christmas Eve. A few years later, we welcomed John Russell, our second son, on Good Friday before Easter. (Yes, John, John, John and Hayden Jonathan!) These two amazing beings/gifts have changed our lives for the better. We are also lucky to share our home with our best friend and partner, Jared Welch. We are all devoted to our two spoiled dogs, Lancelot, a standard poodle and Gwenhyfar, a border collie.
What do you want your legacy to be?
Wow, what immense question! With an answer that evolves as I do. Currently, I think I want to be remembered as a man who loved music slightly less than his amazing family and devoted his life to both. As well as someone who tried to live life out loud.
