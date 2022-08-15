John Sauvey
Courtesy of John Sauvey

John Sauvey is the musical director of the Coppell Community Chorale, a post he was appointed to in mid-July. He also serves as the director of music ministries at Ridglea Presbyterian Church in Forth Worth.

Although he works in Coppell, Sauvey lives in Fort Worth with his husband and two children.

Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.

