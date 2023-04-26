Veterans Memorial 1.png

A rendering of the potential design concept for a Veterans Memorial in Coppell.

Coppell City Council met on Tuesday, April 25 to receive a presentation and discuss the potential for a veterans memorial in the city.

In recent years, there have been community requests for a Veterans Memorial and a dedicated space to hold events and ceremonies as well as provide education relating to military service. Recognizing this as a need, city council opted to fund the construction of a memorial in the fiscal year 2022-2023 budget.

