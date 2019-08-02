Residents who want to watch a City Council work session may have to continue to listening to the audio only.
During a recent meeting, the council continued its discussion of videotaping its work sessions, but several members expressed that doing so isn’t necessary.
Currently Coppell uploads audio of its work sessions to Sound Cloud unlike its neighboring cities of Carrollton, Lewisville, Addison, Farmers Branch and Richardson, which video record their work sessions.
About a year ago, the city considered possibly video recording and live streaming its work sessions. The city staff looked at a couple of options including using a portable or a mounted device. The council preferred the mounted device, which would cost the city about $20,000 to install. In addition an audio visual technician would be needed for recording and streaming the video.
“I’m all for it. It helps transparency. A lot of people want to hear what we’re talking about in work session, but it starts so early that I think logistically it presents a problem for a lot of people,” said Mayor Pro Tem Mark Hill. “I just think it’s the right thing to do.”
Christel Pettinos, city secretary, said the city is complying with the law by uploading audio of work sessions online. Since the city is compliant with the law, several council members felt there wasn’t a need to video record work sessions.
“I just don’t think that it’s necessary,” said Councilman Cliff Long.
Hill said the video would allow residents to look at power points of discussion items. Pettinos said there is a way to upload those to the city website without the video.
Councilwoman Nancy Yingling said she hasn’t heard from the community a desire to video record work sessions.
“We’re compliant with the law, we do record our sessions, they are accessible for the public,” she said. “I feel like if anyone wants to hear what’s going on, they can find out what’s going on here.”
The council decided to table the discussion and vote on a final decision at a future meeting.
