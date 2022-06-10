As the city of Coppell continues expanding its economic footprint, more developers have been coming in to set up corporate headquarters, neighborhoods, warehouses and more.
Coppell’s Economic Development Coordinator Mindi Hurley highlighted major projects happening throughout Coppell and how these projects impact the city.
Coppell has seen a variety of businesses headquarter in its city. One of its newer additions is Texas-based workspace innovation company, VariSpace. Its base of operations will be located at Highway-121 and Freeport Parkway, Hurley said. The office space is slated to open this summer.
In addition to seeing companies come into Coppell, Hurley said the city has seen businesses expand. One such business is Beauty Manufacturing Solutions Corporation, which is currently constructing a new building in addition to their current headquarters. Wisenbaker is also expanding its operations, as it is slated to occupy one of two warehouse spaces being built on Exchange Circle.
“It's always great when we have an existing business that's able to expand and stay in the city rather than leave,” Hurley said. “That means they're growing and doing well.”
Since beginning its marketing campaign in February to attract more tourism to Coppell, the city has seen multiple new hotels coming in. Among the top three, according to Hurley, are Springhill Suites, currently under construction; Homewood Suites and a Hilton Garden Inn, both of which will begin construction soon, Hurley said.
“It's the city's desire to attract those coming out of the airport,” Hurley said. “I think that as soon as the city's marketing campaign is completed, they'll definitely try to utilize [its hotels].”
As the city nears buildout, it has begun its last large-scale residential development, Blackberry Farms.
“We have very little land left for residential and commercial,” Hurley said. “Blackberry Farms is the last parcel of land that can have a large-scale residential development. There are some other infill lots that may be filled for residential, but after this development, that's out last option for green space. There's always option for redevelopment down the line, but future residential developments will not be on green space.”
Hurley said the city is nearing buildout with its commercial space as well with 100 remaining acres of green space left for development.
“We are gearing up for redevelopment,” she said. “We're going to be looking at our zoning ordinance and our comprehensive plan and looking at what the future holds, as we start identifying some of those redevelopment options.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.