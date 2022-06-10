Coppell Town Hall
As the city of Coppell continues expanding its economic footprint, more developers have been coming in to set up corporate headquarters, neighborhoods, warehouses and more.

Coppell’s Economic Development Coordinator Mindi Hurley highlighted major projects happening throughout Coppell and how these projects impact the city.

Coppell has seen a variety of businesses headquarter in its city. One of its newer additions is Texas-based workspace innovation company, VariSpace. Its base of operations will be located at Highway-121 and Freeport Parkway, Hurley said. The office space is slated to open this summer.

In addition to seeing companies come into Coppell, Hurley said the city has seen businesses expand. One such business is Beauty Manufacturing Solutions Corporation, which is currently constructing a new building in addition to their current headquarters. Wisenbaker is also expanding its operations, as it is slated to occupy one of two warehouse spaces being built on Exchange Circle.

“It's always great when we have an existing business that's able to expand and stay in the city rather than leave,” Hurley said. “That means they're growing and doing well.”

Since beginning its marketing campaign in February to attract more tourism to Coppell, the city has seen multiple new hotels coming in. Among the top three, according to Hurley, are Springhill Suites, currently under construction; Homewood Suites and a Hilton Garden Inn, both of which will begin construction soon, Hurley said.

“It's the city's desire to attract those coming out of the airport,” Hurley said. “I think that as soon as the city's marketing campaign is completed, they'll definitely try to utilize [its hotels].”

As the city nears buildout, it has begun its last large-scale residential development, Blackberry Farms.

“We have very little land left for residential and commercial,” Hurley said. “Blackberry Farms is the last parcel of land that can have a large-scale residential development. There are some other infill lots that may be filled for residential, but after this development, that's out last option for green space. There's always option for redevelopment down the line, but future residential developments will not be on green space.”

Hurley said the city is nearing buildout with its commercial space as well with 100 remaining acres of green space left for development.

“We are gearing up for redevelopment,” she said. “We're going to be looking at our zoning ordinance and our comprehensive plan and looking at what the future holds, as we start identifying some of those redevelopment options.”

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

