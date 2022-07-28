Coppell is continuing its 20-year effort toward becoming a more accessible community.
At a Tuesday City Council meeting, Kori Allen, Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and capital projects coordinator, told the Coppell City Council about key strides the city has made to ensure all residents can traverse through its streets and sidewalks, engage in city matters and participate in programs offered by the city.
Coppell’s transition plan includes five key factors, according to Allen: right of way, parks and facilities, city programs and meetings, policies and the city website.
The largest discussion during the regular session of the meeting revolved around city streets and sidewalks. Allen told council that construction standards have changed so all new projects will be completed in a way that is more compliant and consistent. Certain intersections have also been reconstructed or repaired to eliminate ADA violations.
Key elements that Coppell’s sidewalk intersections are incorporating include gentle, running cross slopes to ensure pedestrians with limited mobility do not approach an intersection at an unsafe speed and do not have difficulty in reaching the other sidewalk. Additionally, a landing will be incorporated to allow pedestrians to change direction more easily. Directional curbs will help guide pedestrians with limited mobility or with limited sight to follow the ramp from one sidewalk to the next, and truncated domes will line the edges of the landings to alert pedestrians with limited sight that they are approaching an intersection.
“If you take away any of these elements, you are not guaranteeing the safety or accessibility of the intersection,” Allen said.
Allen said that safety is one of the top priorities in making intersections ADA compliant.
Directional curbs will also be stained in all new and reconstructed intersections to allow more visibility of curbs to pedestrians.
In addressing accessible parks, programs and facilities, the city has rectified 9% of its park violations and 27% of its facility violations. At Coppell recreation facilities, city programs and libraries, residents can now request listening devices if hard of hearing and receive accommodation when using city computers.
The city has also expanded its services to residents with ADA liaison advocates who can help residents on weekends and outside of office hours.
The city, with the help of Allen, is also working to further help residents who request accommodation at city events, meetings and more.
Allen said city staff has also made strides in making its website more accessible for residents, allowing them to get in touch with her if needed, file an ADA complaint with the city and alert city staff if the website is difficult to navigate.
As new projects surface, the city will continue holding neighborhood meetings to ensure all residents can give input on how they would like the finished product to operate.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
