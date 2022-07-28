Kori-Allen.png

Kori Allen

Coppell is continuing its 20-year effort toward becoming a more accessible community.

At a Tuesday City Council meeting, Kori Allen, Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and capital projects coordinator, told the Coppell City Council about key strides the city has made to ensure all residents can traverse through its streets and sidewalks, engage in city matters and participate in programs offered by the city.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments