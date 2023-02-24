Coppell girls playoff BB_7.JPG

FORT WORTH — The best season in more than 30 years will continue at least for one more day for Coppell's girls basketball team.

The Cowgirls dominated early and then held off a late charge from Southlake Carroll to pick up a 51-41 victory in a Class 6A Region 1 semifinal game on Friday night on Robert Hughes Court.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

