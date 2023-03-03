SAN ANTONIO — Coppell's dream run in the state tournament met a familiar end.
A loss on a final shot in the final seconds — this time resulting in a 49-48 defeat to Northside Clark in Friday night's Class 6A state semifinal game.
A loss on a final shot was how the Cowgirls lost the district championship game earlier this season, but that district disappointment didn't stop Coppell from making a playoff run and advancing to the UIL Class 6A Girls State Final Four Friday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
And a loss on a final shot is how the Cowgirls' first-ever state run in program history would end, too.
Northside Clark's Natalie Huff provided the heroics as she drained a 3-pointer through a crowd with one second left to give her team a 49-48 lead. After the shot met the twine, the Clark benched emptied and a celebration ensued. But the referees went to the replay and determined one second remained on the clock.
But Coppell couldn't get a shot near the basket in that final second, sending Northside Clark to the Class 6A title game Saturday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
"We finished as district runner-ups on a similar play," said Coppell head coach Ryan Murphy. "We learned from it. We tried to foul, and at least I thought we did with a few seconds left. There was a reach, and I thought she got her pretty clear… Big players hit big shots, and (Huff) hit a big shot."
Coppell had only three team fouls in the final seconds of the game, so the Cowgirls had fouls to give before putting Northside Clark on the free-throw line.
This was an historic season for the Cowgirls basketball program. Just two years ago, Coppell was a program that was still adjusting to a first-time head coach. Murphy, who was hired as Cowgirls head coach in the summer of 2019 after spending the two previous seasons as an assistant under former Coppell head boys coach and current athletic director Kit Pehl, went 18-17 in his first season at the helm and 13-13 the following year as the Cowgirls but missed the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season.
Despite going 31-30 in his first two seasons at Coppell, Murphy believed that the program was heading in the right direction.
And that belief became a reality with this season's playoff run and ticket to the Class 6A state final four.
"This is a program that was 10 years from being in the playoffs, 20 years from doing anything competitive in the playoffs, and the girls that are sitting here and in the locker room have completely changed the culture of Coppell girls basketball," Murphy said. "Four years ago when Jules (LeMendola) entered high school, going to state was not something anyone would have thought about. I am incredibly proud of these girls. What these girls did to this program — we will always remember this team."
Coppell senior Julianna LaMendola, an Indiana University signee, finished with a team-high 16 points on 8 of 16 shooting from the floor. Ella Spiller was also a huge factor offensively for the Cowgirls with 14 points, on 6 of 12 shooting. Macey Mercer finished in double figures with 11 points, 5 of them coming on free throws in the game's final minute.
"Four years ago, none of this was in our minds," LaMendola said. "It was a team effort. Without any one of these 13 girls on our roster we wouldn't even be here. Everyone wants to attribute (our success) to me, but it is every one of our players… they are all great players. Our work ethic has been phenomenal. (Northside Clark's game winner) was a tough shot, but that shot did not lose us the game."
Northside Clark, making its second straight state final four appearance, was led in scoring by Arianna Roberson and her 22 points, followed by Huff with 15 and Kamryn Griffin with 7.
"I am really proud of our girls and how tough they have been all year and what they have meant to our program," Murphy said.
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
