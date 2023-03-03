Coppell girls 4th at state

The Coppell Cowgirls accept their fourth place trophy after losing to Northside Clark 49-48 Friday night in the UIL Class 6A Girls Basketball State Championships at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — Coppell's dream run in the state tournament met a familiar end.

A loss on a final shot in the final seconds — this time resulting in a 49-48 defeat to Northside Clark in Friday night's Class 6A state semifinal game.

