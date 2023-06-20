The Crime Control and Prevention District met last week to review and adopt the district’s budget for fiscal year 2023-2024 alongside city council members who serve on the district’s board.

The Crime Control and Prevention District is a special purpose tax district created by Texas code to provide crime prevention programs and services to the community. The district utilizes a quarter cent sales tax as its main source of revenue, and whether you are an individual who lives in the city of Coppell or just an individual passing through, the sales tax you pay for purchases in Coppell contributes to this fund.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments