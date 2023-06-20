The Crime Control and Prevention District met last week to review and adopt the district’s budget for fiscal year 2023-2024 alongside city council members who serve on the district’s board.
The Crime Control and Prevention District is a special purpose tax district created by Texas code to provide crime prevention programs and services to the community. The district utilizes a quarter cent sales tax as its main source of revenue, and whether you are an individual who lives in the city of Coppell or just an individual passing through, the sales tax you pay for purchases in Coppell contributes to this fund.
“The Crime Control and Prevention District is created and authorized only if the district and sales tax are approved by the majority of the qualified voters and is considered a separate entity that is governed by local government code,” said Jesica Almendarez, budget officer for the city of Coppell. “The district is also governed by a board of seven members, which is currently the voting members of the city of Coppell City Council.”
The Crime Control and Prevention District was approved by voters in Nov. 2007 to support community-related crime prevention strategies and had an expiration of 2013. Citizens reauthorized the district for a term of 10 years and it expired in April 2023. In Nov. 2022, the citizens reauthorized the district for another 10 years with a new expiration date of April 2033. For the district to continue, the next vote must take place on or before Nov. 2032.
The board is required to propose a budget, hold a public hearing, and adopt the proposed budget. The quarter cent sales tax that is used for revenue in the fund is restricted or committed to expenditures for a specific purpose.
The expenditures of the Crime Control and Prevention District are in three areas: the school resource officer program, the enhanced radio dispatch center and tech or the North Texas Emergency Communication Center, and the vehicle replacement program.
When it comes to the budget for fiscal year 2023-2024, the total Crime Control and Prevention District revenues are projected to be around $3.8 million for the next fiscal year, which is a 5% increase in sales tax revenue compared to the budget adopted last year.
Total district expenditures are projected to be around $3.3 million for the next fiscal year, with 30.31% going toward salary and benefits, 6.76% going toward supplies, 51.20% going toward services, and 11.73% being transferred out. This transfer is to the Capital Fleet Replacement Fund for six vehicles.
The Coppell City Council adopted the budget for fiscal year 2023-2024 for the Crime Control and Prevention District unanimously.
Next steps will occur on Aug. 22, 2023 where the district will be having a public hearing and a proposed budget adoption by council.
During the meeting, council also elected a president and vice president for the Crime Control and Prevention District for next year. Don Carroll was elected as president and James Walker was elected as vice president.
Get the Coppell Gazette in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.