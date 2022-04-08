Four city departments presented budget requests for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
Coppell held its budget town hall meeting Thursday evening to allow residents hear from the police and fire departments, public works and parks and recreation on what how they plan to use possible funds allocated for them.
Prior to each department’s presentation, Budget Officer Tamara Smith said the town hall will include a new portion where the city will inform residents on the budgeting process with a “did you know” portion at the beginning of the presentation and a scope-and-purpose portion. Smith said the process for setting a property tax begins with a tax assessor giving the city property values by July 25. From there, the city publishes a notice disclosing those values by Aug. 5. A public hearing and adoption of a new tax rate and the city’s budget will occur on Aug. 9, and the budget and tax rate will take effect on Oct. 1.
Smith said the city sees 20% of residents’ property taxes while the rest goes to school districts and the county.
Police Chief Danny Barton started the presentations with areas where the police department needed funding. Key projects were requesting enhances security with more cameras around animal services to keep an eye on the animals’ play area and the animal services vehicles. Additionally, Barton made a request for license place replacement at Coppell’s intersections, as many are reaching their end of life.
Fire Chief Kevin Richardson (and his moustache) requested funding for a maintenance agreement for its 11 cardiac monitor units, or Life Paks. Additionally, the fire department is requesting replacement of rescue equipment, ballistic vests, radios, tables and chairs at Life Safety Parks and the relocation of Fire Station 1 – a project slated for 2020 but was delayed due to the pandemic.
Public Works Director Kent Collins is requesting funding for street, sidewalk and alleyway repairs; drainage maintenance in key spots throughout Coppell, creek cleanup and reconstruction of Royal Lane, among other projects.
Parks and Recreation Director Jessica Carpenter is requesting funding for pool maintenance, furniture replacement, weight machine replacements, upgraded lightning prediction for pool safety and repairs at Andy Brown Park.
The City Council will hold multiple budget workshops throughout June. Residents will have multiple opportunities to ask questions and give input throughout the process.
