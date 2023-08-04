Coppell City Council met in late July to hold a final budget workshop discussion, outlining assessed valuation, debt service, the general fund, water/sewer fund and more.
The city of Coppell has been holding budget workshops throughout the month of July, getting input from residents and businesses who help to inform proposed projects and programs. During this final budget workshop on July 27, staff presented the debt service and general fund budget based on the certified values. Council also discussed the proposed tax rate.
The certified tax rate valuation for 2023 is $10,511,180,120, compared to $9,620,904,721 in 2022. This is a $890,275,399 change in valuation, or a 9.25% increase.
For 2023, $2,989,325,716 has been certified for commercial and industrial, $5,780,308,117 for residential, $183,735 for agricultural and $1,741,362,552 for business personal property.
New construction for 2023 is $14,577,699 for residential properties, $66,033,610 for commercial or industrial properties, and $10,010 for business personal properties. When it comes to reappraisal, $488,265,213 is for residential properties and $270,362,585 is for commercial or industrial properties.
The proposed tax rate is $0.493496 per $100 valuation, which is the lowest proposed tax rate since 1990. The current tax rate is $0.518731 per $100 valuation.
Recent changes the city of Coppell has made since other workshops are with debt service, the general fund, and special revenue funds. The general fund expenditures decreased by $83,279, and there was a change in assigned fund balance.
During the final budget review, staff and council also spoke on the recent implementation of Texas House Bill 3, which requires a school resource officer at every campus within public school districts across the state.
Staff from the city of Coppell met with Coppell ISD’s new Chief Operating Officer and Superintendent Brad Hunt to find ways to address the new law together. The district and city agreed to try to split the cost of the now required school resource officers, which would be $1.6 million in total, and $800,000 each for the district and city.
City council and staff are going to adjust the budget to accommodate for eight school resource officers, which will be voted on during a city council meeting on Aug. 22.
The money for the school resource officers will likely come out of the Crime Control and Prevention District's budget to allow for the district to take preventative actions to decrease the chances of a large-scale incident.
Public hearings will be held during regularly scheduled city council meetings in August to discuss the proposed budget and tax rate. This year, the proposed budget and tax rate will be presented to city council at the regularly scheduled Aug. 22 council meeting, where the council will consider voting on the proposed budget and tax rate.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
