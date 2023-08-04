Coppell Town Hall
File photo

Coppell City Council met in late July to hold a final budget workshop discussion, outlining assessed valuation, debt service, the general fund, water/sewer fund and more.

The city of Coppell has been holding budget workshops throughout the month of July, getting input from residents and businesses who help to inform proposed projects and programs. During this final budget workshop on July 27, staff presented the debt service and general fund budget based on the certified values. Council also discussed the proposed tax rate.


Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments