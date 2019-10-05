As the needs for Coppell ISD steadily grow, the Coppell Education Foundation (CEF) realized it should change the process for its Give For Grants program to help better fulfill those needs.
In past years, the CEF grants committee would decide which grants to fund. This year, the organization will allow the community to choose which grant they would like to give to.
Through livingtree.com, the public will be able to see all of the grants submitted by Coppell ISD educators. According to CEF, each grant will include details about which teacher is applying, which school and what is being requested and why.
Rosie Stevens, CEF president, said last year more grant requests came in than money available. To avoid having to turn away grants, the organization decided to create this new giving process.
“We knew we needed to make a change,” Stevens said. “It seemed like the right thing to do to give the public a choice.”
Stevens said the new process also allows people to see exactly where their money is going. In addition, they’ll be able to see the progress of the grant they’re supporting.
Stevens said there are about 57 grant requests this year, which equals about $170,000. Last year, 19 classroom grants equaling $41,500 were given to CISD elementary, middle and high schools.
According to the foundation, more than $1 million in teacher and classroom grants have been awarded to CISD schools and educators since the foundation began in 2000.
Stevens said CEF will continue to fund raise throughout the year to fund grants, and hopefully, the foundation can get an extra boost from the new donation process.
“Our hope is when people read these grant requests they’ll be motivated as we are to fund these (grants),” Stevens said.
The Give for Grants program begins on Oct. 15.
