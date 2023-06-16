The Coppell Education Foundation and McLaren teamed up for an inaugural summer robotics camp for incoming middle schoolers within CISD. Incoming 6th, 7th, and 8th grade students were introduced to robotics, programming, and critical thinking during the two-week program.
The Coppell Education Foundation and McLaren Automotive teamed up for an inaugural summer robotics camp for incoming middle schoolers in the district.
Incoming 6th, 7th and 8th grade students in the district were introduced to robotics, programming and critical thinking during the two-week program. Both CISD and McLaren hope to encourage students to pursue their passion of science, technology engineering and mathematics through the program.
“Students learn various aspects of STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) while learning how to build hands-on a robot and program/code a robot,” said Sunil Avadhanam, who is part of the tech team for the camp. “In addition they also learn how to solve problems as a team, many failures behind a successful outcome and communicate their learnings and keep fun at the center of all of this.”
The students learned how to design, build, program and control their very own robot using state-of-the-art technology by lead instructors with decades of engineering experience. McLaren executive Randy Novell was also on site, assisting campers in their learning and providing insight into the history of McLaren’s technical innovations.
Since this is the first-ever Coppell Education Foundation summer robotics camp, Avadhanam helped to organize it and is responsible for the curriculum, as well as providing technical support to execute a successful camp. His involvement includes reimagining the whole robotics camp from scratch, starting with robot selection, curriculum, putting together a lesson plan and attending each day’s session.
The camp ran from June 5-15, Mondays through Thursdays from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Richard J. Lee Elementary School. For students interested in participating next year, Avadhanam said there is a high possibility for the robotics camp to occur at the same time next year.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
