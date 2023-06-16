CISD, McLaren summer camp 2.JPG

The Coppell Education Foundation and McLaren teamed up for an inaugural summer robotics camp for incoming middle schoolers within CISD. Incoming 6th, 7th, and 8th grade students were introduced to robotics, programming, and critical thinking during the two-week program.

The Coppell Education Foundation and McLaren Automotive teamed up for an inaugural summer robotics camp for incoming middle schoolers in the district.

Incoming 6th, 7th and 8th grade students in the district were introduced to robotics, programming and critical thinking during the two-week program. Both CISD and McLaren hope to encourage students to pursue their passion of science, technology engineering and mathematics through the program.

CISD, McLaren summer camp 1.JPG

The Coppell Education Foundation and McLaren teamed up for an inaugural summer robotics camp for incoming middle schoolers within CISD. Incoming 6th, 7th, and 8th grade students were introduced to robotics, programming, and critical thinking during the two-week program.
CISD, McLaren summer camp 3.JPG

The Coppell Education Foundation and McLaren teamed up for an inaugural summer robotics camp for incoming middle schoolers within CISD. Incoming 6th, 7th, and 8th grade students were introduced to robotics, programming, and critical thinking during the two-week program.
CISD, McLaren summer camp 4.JPG

The Coppell Education Foundation and McLaren teamed up for an inaugural summer robotics camp for incoming middle schoolers within CISD. Incoming 6th, 7th, and 8th grade students were introduced to robotics, programming, and critical thinking during the two-week program.
CISD, McLaren summer camp 5.JPG

The Coppell Education Foundation and McLaren teamed up for an inaugural summer robotics camp for incoming middle schoolers within CISD. Incoming 6th, 7th, and 8th grade students were introduced to robotics, programming, and critical thinking during the two-week program.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments