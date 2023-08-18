Coppell-based artist and dedicated art educator Elsa Reynolds has joined forces with Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages (CCSWB) to create a captivating art piece that resonates with the academic spirit, just in time for her return to the classroom.

As an advocate of using art as a conduit for processing emotions and experiences, Reynolds finds solace and inspiration in artistic expression. As an educator, she encourages others to engage in regular artistic creation, reflecting on the unique emotions and events each day brings.


Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

