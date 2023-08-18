Local Coppell-based artist and art educator Elsa Reynolds partnered with Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages (CCSWB) to create an academically-inspired art piece — just in time for her return to the classroom, where she shares the joy of art with her students.
Local Coppell-based artist and art educator Elsa Reynolds created a piece with Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages (CCSWB) for Back to School month, which is an illustration about the excitement of going back to school. “My goal is to capture the energy and anticipation of new experiences to come, meeting new people, learning and growing. I captured this excitement from the perspective of an artist, educator and student in a daily journal format through the use of snapshots or moments in time,” Reynolds said.
Local Coppell-based artist and art educator Elsa Reynolds teaches at Coppell High School 9th Grade Campus. Reynolds partnered with Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages (CCSWB) to create an academically-inspired art piece.
Courtesy of Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages
Courtesy of Elsa Reynolds
Courtesy of Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages
Coppell-based artist and dedicated art educator Elsa Reynolds has joined forces with Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages (CCSWB) to create a captivating art piece that resonates with the academic spirit, just in time for her return to the classroom.
As an advocate of using art as a conduit for processing emotions and experiences, Reynolds finds solace and inspiration in artistic expression. As an educator, she encourages others to engage in regular artistic creation, reflecting on the unique emotions and events each day brings.
“For me, art is a good outlet for stress, like a good stress relief for mental health,” Reynolds said. “It is when I’m, you know, happy and excited and busy, my artwork will be really colorful and fun, but whatever it is, art is just a way to express your emotions.”
Through her collaboration with CCSWB, Reynolds pays tribute to National Back-to-School Month. Her creation artfully encapsulates the excitement of embarking on fresh journeys, forging new connections, and embracing opportunities for learning and personal growth.
“My piece for Back to School Month is an illustration about the excitement of going back to school,” Reynolds said. “My goal is to capture the energy and anticipation of new experiences to come, meeting new people, learning and growing. I captured this excitement from the perspective of an artist, educator and student in a daily journal format through the use of snapshots or moments in time.”
CCSWB's "Community Canvas" initiative showcases artists hailing from various regions who use their artwork to represent their communities. This collaborative effort has resulted in an array of poignant pieces, commemorating occasions such as Black history, women's history, veterans, and more.
Reynolds' journey into art education was sparked by an invitation to judge a student art contest from her former high school art teacher. Her roots trace back to Mexico, where she spent 15 years before relocating to Coppell. With a graphic design degree from the Savannah College of Art and Design, Reynolds now imparts her knowledge to students in her former school.
In the “Community Canvas” piece titled “Back to School,” Reynolds captures the nostalgia of returning to school after summer vacation.
“I created this piece for Coca-Cola Southwest Beverage because I wanted to capture the excitement of back-to-school, the beginning of a new year, and all the possibilities ahead of us,” Reynolds said. “For this ‘Community Canvas’ piece, I did a few sketches, just different ideas and possibilities… I ended up combining elements or parts of different ideas into that one same idea.”
This year, CCSWB's Community Canvas is celebrating heritage by showcasing artists from Texas and Oklahoma. Reynolds was CCSWB’s artist showcase for August.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
