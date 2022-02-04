Snow 2
Winston Henvey/ Staff photo

The Cozby Library, The CORE, and Coppell Animal Services will have delayed openings on Saturday as ice on roadways is expected to thaw.

The Cozby Library and Community Commons will be open from 1 - 5 p.m. The CORE will be open from 1 - 6 p.m., and Coppell Animal Services will be open from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Wagon Wheel Tennis and Pickleball Center, the Coppell Arts Center, and the Biodiversity Education Center will remain closed on Saturday.

Normal business hours for these facilities will resume on Sunday. Normal business hours for all other City facilities will resume on Monday.

