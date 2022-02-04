The Cozby Library, The CORE, and Coppell Animal Services will have delayed openings on Saturday as ice on roadways is expected to thaw.
The Cozby Library and Community Commons will be open from 1 - 5 p.m. The CORE will be open from 1 - 6 p.m., and Coppell Animal Services will be open from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Wagon Wheel Tennis and Pickleball Center, the Coppell Arts Center, and the Biodiversity Education Center will remain closed on Saturday.
Normal business hours for these facilities will resume on Sunday. Normal business hours for all other City facilities will resume on Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.