The Coppell Farmers Market has welcomed several new vendors in the past few months, creating a wider range of options for guests, including the market’s first-ever alcohol producer.
Here’s a list of some of the market’s newest vendors.
Usefull
Usefull joined the Coppell Farmers Market toward the end of last year and is a refill and zero-waste shop, which offers personal and home care essentials such as shampoo, body lotion, soaps, laundry detergent and more in a refill format. Usefull aims to reduce the amount of plastic waste discarded and the selections offered are free of harsh chemicals, 100% vegan and cruelty free, and made in Texas.
Knead & Nourish
Knead & Nourish was also added to the lineup of vendors at the market toward the end of last year to offer the community homemade long-fermented sourdough tortillas. The vendor uses four simple, natural ingredients and hand rolls each tortilla. The fermentation process produces unique and versatile tortillas with an airy texture and tangy flavor that can be used for more than just tacos.
FNG Jerky
FNG Jerky offers a variety of different flavors from their best seller, the Home Grown Habanero, to their next flavor, the Smokey Ranch, which is gluten and soy free. The vendor provided the community with a long chew and complex, but simple flavors.
Insurgent Foods
The Coppell Farmers Market newest food truck, Insurgent Foods has an evolving menu that focuses on seasonality, fermentation, unique flavors and techniques that highlight local ingredients. Owners Sam and Gabby met at the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York and traveled and worked across the country. They moved to Denton in 2021 to pursue their dream of owning a small business and made that dream come true in Jan. 2022 with Insurgent Foods.
Descarado Wines
The Coppell Farmers Market first-ever alcohol producer is Descarado Wines, and owners Missy and Mark Smits have lived in Coppell since 1992. In 2017, they planted a vineyard in Milano, Texas and have been making wine since 2020 and ready to sell their wines commercially to the community.
Brushy Creek Farm
Brushy Creek Farm is a small, family farm located in Montague, Texas. The vendor takes pride in growing fruits and vegetables for over 30 years without the use of synthetic chemicals and grows a wide variety of produce year-round. The vendor was added to the Coppell Farmers Market lineup at the end of last year and uses sustainable growing practices to provide fruits and vegetables for the community.
Reviving Real Foods
Located in Montague County and homesteading there for over a decade, the vendor has just recently transitioned to farming. The new vendor provides farm-fresh chicken and eggs to the Coppell community.
S&J Canning
Added to the Coppell Farmers Market lineup earlier this year, S&J Canning makes small batches of salsa, pasta sauce and relish to serve to the community. From the vendor’s home in McKinney, S&J Canning started in late 2013 as a baker, but switched solely to canned goods in 2018.
Hip Pop
Hip Pop is locally owned and operated in Grapevine and just recently started serving at the Coppell Farmers Market. The vendor offers hand-crafted popsicles in several flavors including strawberry lemon, mango lime, litchi tea lemonade, chocolate, and cookies and cream.
The Owl Factory
The Owl Factory is an artisan bath and body company in Northlake, Texas. The products are vegan, cruelty-free with eco-friendly packaging. Everything the vendor offers is handmade with sustainably sourced skin-nourishing ingredients.
Other new vendors include Helen’s Baked Goods, whose first day was Saturday, May 13. Mac & Cream will also be added to the Coppell Farmers Market lineup in the next few weeks.
For more information on the Coppell Farmers Market, visit www.coppellfarmersmarket.org.
