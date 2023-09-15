The Coppell Farmers Market has been hosting its annual fundraising dinner for 13 years — going back to its roots this year, returning to a sit-down, fine-dining experience.

Sitting side-by-side, dinner guests, the market’s farmers and food makers will enjoy a culinary experience featuring market-sourced ingredients. Five courses and wine pairings will be prepared by Chef Sheena Croft. Chef Croft specializes in culinary experiences that feature foraged, seasonal, and locally sourced ingredients.


Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments