The Coppell Farmers Market has been hosting its annual fundraising dinner for 13 years — going back to its roots this year, returning to a sit-down, fine-dining experience.
Sitting side-by-side, dinner guests, the market’s farmers and food makers will enjoy a culinary experience featuring market-sourced ingredients. Five courses and wine pairings will be prepared by Chef Sheena Croft. Chef Croft specializes in culinary experiences that feature foraged, seasonal, and locally sourced ingredients.
“We are inspired to host an event centered on community building and good food,” said Coppell Farmers Market Director Amanda Austin. “We can't wait to share amazing food prepared by our friend and farm-to-table Chef Sheena Croft along with contributions from our amazing community of farmers and food makers.”
The dinner will be served at a long table on the patio of the Coppell Senior and Community Center, overlooking Grapevine Springs Park. Goals for Savor include fundraising, community building, and celebration.
Coppell Farmers Market food makers and farmers will sit alongside market customers and stakeholders and “celebrate the ties that bring us all together,” Austin said.
“We want this evening to be magical, filled with connection time and good food,” she added.
Funds raised for the event will go toward the Coppell Farmers Market SNAP dollar match program, where SNAP users receive an extra $10 with every market visit. Austin said Savor is accommodating for 75 dinner guests.
The dinner will pull on resources from within the Coppell community, making it a true grass-roots event, Austin said. All ingredients for the meal and flowers for the table will be sourced from market vendors, market volunteers will be servers and bussers, the market’s founder will provide entertainment, the violinist is a friend of the market manager, the chef is a friend of the market director, and food waste will be composted by the market’s compost service provider.
“Everyone is coming together to make this night special,” Austin said.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
