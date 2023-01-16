The Coppell Farmers Market was established in 2003 by citizens who had a vision for a farmers market in Old Town Coppell, and 20 years later, the market is still thriving.
This year, the market has plans to grow by about 10 to 15 vendors, which includes a new rancher, a new veggie farmer, and for the first time ever, an alcohol vendor. The average number of vendors per week for 2022 was 35 to 40, and the staff is looking to increase that number to 45 to 55 vendors per week for 2023, according to Coppell Farmers Market Director Amanda Austin.
On a peak summer day, attendance at the Coppell Farmers Market is around 2,000 people, but for the rest of the year, attendance is around 1,000 to 1,500 people. During January, February, and March, the farmers market is only open two times a month because foot traffic isn’t as common, but Austin said the market still has a good customer base in the winter months.
“We really try to cultivate a relationship with our customers where they're really relying on us for their regular grocery needs,” Austin said. “So, they're going to be coming no matter what for their milk, their bread, their eggs, and their veggies, no matter the weather. We see them show up when it's raining and when it's freezing.”
Looking ahead for 2023, the farmers market will have a new layout that visitors can look forward to, as well as the addition of food trucks and picnic tables. The food trucks started coming to the farmers market in December and Austin said they will steadily increase as the year goes on. Customers can expect picnic tables to arrive at the farmers market in the summer.
Austin has served as Coppell Farmers Market Director for eight years and said her favorite part is the community aspect.
“It's not just the vendor community, but also the customer community,” she said. “It's just great to see people really committed to us and showing up week after week and really appreciating us being able to see them appreciating where their food comes from, and being able to watch them develop relationships with the people who are growing their food.”
During the winter months, you can visit the Coppell Farmers Market on Jan. 14 and 28, Feb. 11 and 25, and March 11 and 25. For more information, visit www.coppellfarmersmarket.org.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
