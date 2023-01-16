The Coppell Farmers Market was established in 2003 by citizens who had a vision for a farmers market in Old Town Coppell, and 20 years later, the market is still thriving.

This year, the market has plans to grow by about 10 to 15 vendors, which includes a new rancher, a new veggie farmer, and for the first time ever, an alcohol vendor. The average number of vendors per week for 2022 was 35 to 40, and the staff is looking to increase that number to 45 to 55 vendors per week for 2023, according to Coppell Farmers Market Director Amanda Austin.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

