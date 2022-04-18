The city of Coppell’s Finance Department received the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) for the 13th consecutive year.
The award is the highest form of recognition in governmental budgeting and represents the department’s commitment to outstanding budget content and presentation. The fiscal year 2021-2022 budget was evaluated by a panel of independent reviewers using nationally recognized guidelines for budget presentation to measure how well the budget serves as a policy document, financial plan, operations guide and communications device.
Budget documents must be given a proficient rating in all four of these categories as well as in the 14 mandatory criteria within those categories — including financial policies and performance measures — to receive the award.
“Our staff works tirelessly to not only ensure we are responsible and accurate in our management and reporting, but also thorough and transparent,” Finance Director Kim Tiehen said. “We’re proud to provide a budget document that is an effective tool for our organization and taxpayers.”
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
