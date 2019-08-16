The Coppell Fire Department was honored during Tuesday night’s City Council meeting for receiving the Recognized Best Practices Fire Department award from the Texas Fire Chiefs Association Best Practices Recognition Program.
This is the second time the department has been a recipient of the award, making it one of two departments in Texas to receive best practices twice. In addition, the department has an ISO (Insurance Services Office) Class 1 rating, making it one of eight departments in Texas to have both a Class 1 rating and a best practices designation.
According to the department, the program evaluates a fire department’s compliance with 114 best business practices such as fire prevention, risk reduction, community outreach and safety and health for fire departments throughout the state.
“I want to commend the city of Coppell for its history of excellence,” said Eric Thompson, Red Oak fire chief, who presented the award to the department Tuesday. “...Your fire department sets the bar in the state of Texas. (It) hands down exceeds the expectation of the best practices program."
Coppell was first recognized in 2014. According to officials, the fire department continued its process to maintain its achievement by preparing proofs of compliance for each of the best practices.
“This was a team effort,” said Coppell Fire Chief Kevin Richardson. “Every member of the Coppell Fire Department played a role in this.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.