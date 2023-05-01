Lindsay Patton Lexie Patton Coppell tennis

Coppell’s Lindsay Patton and Lexie Patton earned third place in girls doubles in the Class 6A state tournament.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

The Coppell and Flower Mound tennis teams had representation in girls doubles at the Class 6A state tournament in San Antonio on Tuesday.

Coppell’s Lindsay Patton and Lexie Patton, and Flower Mound’s Sara Crawford and Meera Sengottian both went 1-1 to earn third place.

Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

