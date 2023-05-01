The Coppell and Flower Mound tennis teams had representation in girls doubles at the Class 6A state tournament in San Antonio on Tuesday.
Coppell’s Lindsay Patton and Lexie Patton, and Flower Mound’s Sara Crawford and Meera Sengottian both went 1-1 to earn third place.
The Patton sisters recorded a 6-1, 6-1 win against Klein Collins’ Anna Bien and Sophia Zlatkova in the quarterfinals, but then saw their tournament run come to an end following a 6-2, 6-3 loss to eventual state champion Sofia Mazzucato and Tara Ahmadi of Houston Memorial.
“The girls played very well in the quarters,” said Rich Foster, Coppell head coach. “They made very few errors. In the semis we did not fare as well, but our opponents had a lot to do with that. We definitely could have played better, but the Memorial girls made very few mistakes, and were far better at the net than the previous team.
“Lindsay is one of only a few Coppell players to make multiple appearances at state, and with it being Lexie's freshman year, she has potential for more trips. They are two outstanding players and outstanding young ladies.”
The Lady Jaguars’ duo of Mazzucato and Ahmadi recorded a 6-2, 6-2 sweep of Waco Midway’s Izzy Hinojos and Cadence McCreery in the quarterfinals, then lost 6-3, 6-3 to Round Rock Westwood’s Anwitha Duduka and Dana Kardonik in the semifinals.
